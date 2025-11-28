No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Texas Longhorns: Live Updates, Box Score
AUSTIN -- The main event has arrived in the Lone Star State.
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies pay a visit to their old friends down in Austin, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns, for a chance to do something they haven't done in over 30 years, complete a regular season with no losses.
The Aggies come into Austin fresh off of a shutout 48-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs, the Longhorns survived a 52-37 offensive shootout with the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.
The 2025 Lone Star Showdown
The Aggies come into the regular season finale chasing a 12-0 record, a spot as one of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff all but guaranteed at this point.
The Longhorns, on the other hand, have absolutely nothing to lose in this game as they fight to claim one of those 12 spots in the playoff, despite already having three losses on the season and being out of contention for the SEC Championship.
The Longhorns opened their season with a close 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and also suffered defeats at the hands of the Florida Gators, who currently hold a 3-8 season record, as well as a recent blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, further harming their postseason chances.
Texas currently leads the all-time series with Texas A&M, an astounding 77-37-5, but with the Aggies on the run they're on as of today, win number 38 could very well be in the works, which would mark their first in the state capital since the 2010 season.
The 2025 Lone Star Showdown kicks off at 6:30 PM from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, and be sure to check back here for live game updates as the action unfolds in real time.
Follow along for live updates as the game progresses.
