Former Aggies 12th Man Provides Big Block in Victory for Texans

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If one were to ask about Cullen Gillaspia in College Station, "teammate" would be the perfect phrase to describe him. Voted by others to become the 12th Man at Texas A&M, the now fullback for the Houston Texans embodies everything one would want in a leader on and off the field.

A 20-yard touchdown run led Saturday's come-from-behind victory for Houston in the third quarter from quarterback Deshaun Watson. On first down, the former Clemson start bullied his way through three Buffalo Bills' defenders, driving forward towards the pylon for the score.

Leading the drive was Gillaspia, securing a block on Bills' safety Micah Hyde to allow a Watson cutback towards the goal line.

“I was just doing my job. Deshaun is a great runner," Gillaspia said, according to Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I got on the guy and he did the rest. I think he dragged like three guys'."

Gillaspia's block and Watson's touchdown sparked a new flame in NRG Stadium Saturday afternoon. Houston would score 19 unanswered points in the span of 15 minutes to give Houston the lead. The game would go to overtime and eventually lead to a 29-yard game-winning field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

For Gillaspia, he believes he was doing his job. And his role could have been a focal reason that Houston will head to Kansas City next week.

 

For the season, the rookie fullback has played in all 16 games, predominately on special teams. Gillaspia has tallied three total tackles and seen 13 snaps on offense during the regular season.   

