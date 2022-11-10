Former Aggies LB Von Miller Not Slowing Down In Year 12

For most NFL players, it's common to lose a step or two after ten-plus years in the league. But not former Aggies linebacker Von Miller. The 33-year-old is in his twelfth NFL season and is looking as spry as ever. The Buffalo Bills edge rusher hasn't missed a beat, and is one of the top pass rushers in the league again, as has become tradition for the ex-Texas A&M defender.

In the Bills' most recent outing, in which they suffered only their second loss of the season, Miller was his usual self, recording a sack, a run stuff, a forced fumble, and two solo tackles on the day. That QB takedown gives the former Aggie seven sacks on the season, putting him tied for seventh-best in the league for that category. Despite the loss, which was largely due to superstar Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's absence, Miller and the Bills are right where they want to be.

Buffalo's one of the leading contenders to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this February, and having Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP, on the roster seems to be helping that cause. The Bills are hoping that Miller's experience and talent is enough to get them over the playoff hump and into the big game. If Buffalo pulls that off, Miller will have been in three Super Bowls with three different teams, a testament to his individual impact on the field.

There's still a whole second half of the season to be played, though, and the Bills can't count their eggs just yet. Even at 6-2, they've got a long way to go before they clinch a postseason berth. For Miller, that's business as usual and you can be sure he'll have this Buffalo squad focused as they head down the home stretch.

