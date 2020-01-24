Former Texas A&M QB Named Vikings OC

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M has always been known for producing NFL talent. Now, they will be able to say they've produced NFL level coaches.

Former A & M quarterback Gary Kubiak officially was named the Minnesota Vikings new offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. Following the departure of Kevin Stefanski to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Zimmer believed the former Aggie was the perfect man for the position. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

Kubiak, 58, has an extensive history in the world of coaching before accepting the position. After a 10-year stint as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, the Houston native would be named the second head coach in franchise history for the Houston Texans. He would spend eight seasons calling the shots under the McNair family, tallying a 61-64 record.

Following his departure from the organization in 2013, Kubiak would join the Baltimore Ravens for the 2014 season. He would be named the Broncos head coach for the 2015 season, pairing him with former A & M standout Von Miller. The Aggie duo would win Super Bowl 50, defeating the Carolina Panthers. Kubiak would go 21-11 in his two seasons with the organization.

Kubiak returned to coaching after two seasons in an administrative role with the Broncos from 2017-18. While Stefanski would make the calls on the field, the veteran offensive mind would be in the box, overseeing the scheme from an aerial view. The Vikings offense became a top 10 unit in 2019 for the first time in Kubiak's tenure since 1995.

Kirk Cousins, the Vikings starting quarterback, saw record numbers under Kubiak's wing in 2019. He would finish with the third-highest completion percentage of his career (69.1), had the NFL's fourth-best passer rating (107.4) and was seventh in yards per attempt (8.1).

"Having him around has been invaluable to me," Stefanski said of Kubiak in November. "This is my first year doing this, so having somebody that I can bounce ideas off of both during the week and during the game. ... I think it's a really great working environment [on this staff] where we could get a lot done and respect each other's ideas and thoughts. And Gary's certainly at the forefront of that."

Kubiak attended Texas A & M from 1979-1982. A four-year starter, the former St.Pius X quarterback would throw for 4,078 yards, 31 touchdowns and 27 interceptions under Tom Wilson. He was a first-team All-SWC selection as a senior in 1982. He would was drafted in the eighth-round by the Broncos in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Kubiak also began his coaching career in College Station, coaching the A & M running backs for the 1992 and 1993 seasons.