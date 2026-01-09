Former Texas A&M Aggies TE Lands with In-State Program

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have been extremely busy in the opening week of the transfer portal, looking to restock the squad after the 2025 season, with the Aggies nabbing several key additions at positions of need ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The Aggies have been urgent in shoring up their offensive line by adding several players to what will be a reshaped offensive line after losing players who have been mainstays on the unit, and have found several other talented players at different spots on the defensive side of the ball that were very much needed.

As Texas A&M looks to continue building its roster for the 2026 season, some players from the 2025 roster who decided to move on and enter the transfer portal are beginning to find new homes, with one Aggie transfer recently committing to a new program.

Theo Melin Ohrstrom Commits to SMU

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) holds the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Texas A&M transfer tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom has committed to the SMU Mustangs for the 2026 season. The redshirt junior tight end has spent the last four seasons in College Station and will have one final year of eligibility remaining.

Ohrstrom was listed as one of the top players available in the transfer portal, rated as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 1 player at his position in the portal, per 247Sports. Nationally, the tight end was ranked as the No. 119 player available in the transfer portal.

In his four seasons with the Aggies, the veteran tight end made a total of 40 appearances in a maroon and white uniform and grew into a bigger role the last two years in 2024 and 2025, during which he totaled 29 receptions for 352 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ohrstrom was a member of the Aggies 2022 recruiting class, where the Stockholm, Sweden product out of RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 tight end in the 2022 cycle by 247Sports.

The tight end joins an SMU program that had some success in 2025, ending the year with a 9-4 overall record, a 6-2 record in the ACC, and capped off with a bowl game victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

For the Aggies, tight end was a position of need due to a number of losses at that position, and that need was clear for Mike Elko, who has already landed a pair of tight ends out of the transfer portal in UTSA transfer Houston Thomas and Fresno State transfer Richie Anderson.