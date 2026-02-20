Texas A&M Post-Transfer Portal Depth Chart Review: Tight Ends

After losing several tight ends — Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack, to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, along with Theo Melin-Öhrström’s transfer to SMU — the Texas A&M Aggies looked to restock the tight end room, especially in terms of potential depth.

With two transfer additions joining a couple more returners, the Aggies’ tight end rotation looks solid and completes a group of skill position rooms that indicate a potentially explosive offensive team to back quarterback Marcel Reed as he returns for his fourth season in College Station.

Here’s a look at what the tight end depth chart will be for the 2026-27 season:

Houston Thomas

UTSA transfer Houston Thomas is projected to start up front as the Aggies’ primary tight end. The junior spent three productive years with the Roadrunners, with two touchdowns and 347 yards over 34 receptions in his 2025 season.

The former three-star prospect is also a College Station native, making him one of the few athletes on the team that grew up and played high school in Texas A&M’s home town. At 6-foot-5 and around 245 pounds, Thomas is physical on the block. As a passcatcher, he’s surprisingly shifty for his size and covers good distances, averaging 10.2 yards per catch in his last year with UTSA, with his longest at 32 yards.

Richie Anderson III

BREAKING: Fresno St. transfer TE Richie Anderson III has committed to Texas A&M!



As a true sophomore this season, he had 31 catches, 300 yards, and 3 TD’s. He was 2nd on the team in receiving yards.



He fits the same mold as Nate Boerkircher, but with more career production! pic.twitter.com/DYRbUKhmj1 — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) January 4, 2026

Richie Anderson III is another transfer, leaving Fresno State to wear maroon and white during this year’s one-time window. Anderson spent two years with the Bulldogs, switching from playing at linebacker at Tualatin High School in Oregon to the tight end position once he arrived on campus.

The sophomore stands at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and skyrocketed in productivity during his second year of collegiate play. In Fresno State’s 2025-26 season, Anderson had 300 yards and three touchdowns over 31 receptions — nearly double from the numbers he logged during his true freshman season.

With Anderson, the Aggies receive a consistent guy that will likely support Thomas as he prepares to take a bigger role with several seasons of eligibility left.

Kiotti Armstrong

Freshman Kiotti Armstrong is one of two returners that will be solidifying the Aggies’ tight end depth this upcoming season. The home state recruit saw the field in two games against Utah State and Samford, logging no numbers as of yet.

As a prospect, however, Armstrong was a highly-sought player for universities looking to recruit tight ends for the class of 2025. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN consensus ranked him as a four-star recruit, as well as in that year’s top 25 by both 247Sports and ESPN. Armstrong led Jasper High School to a 9-5 season record which culminated in a UIL DII state quarterfinals appearance. That year, he totaled 1,026 yards and 18 touchdowns over 68 catches.

Micah Riley

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley (84) scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Redshirt junior Micah Riley will also be returning for his final season of eligibility with the Aggies. Riley transferred out of Auburn following the 2024 season after appearing in 29 games over three seasons with the Tigers.

So far, Riley hasn’t made too many appearances on the field for Texas A&M, logging one yard against Miami in the first game of last season’s College Football Playoff and negative-one yard two games earlier against Samford.