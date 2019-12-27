GAMEDAY: 2019 Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - In somewhat bittersweet fashion, Texas A & M will close out their decade at home. The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) began the 2010s in the Big 12 and will end it against a former rival just up the road from College Station.

For Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12), all focus will be on running back Chuba Hubbard, who sits just 64 yards away from eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark this season. :The Alberta native would be the first runner from 2015 to surpass the record and the first running back since Barry Sanders to do so in Stillwater.

The two schools have a long history with the Texas Bowl and each other. The Aggies have played in NRG Stadium three times this decade while Oklahoma State was the first team to play in the stadium back in 2002. All-time, A & M holds a 17-10 advantage over the Pokes while the orange and black hold a four-game win streak heading into Friday's game.

Aggie Maven, as part of the Sports Illustrated family, is here for your coverage surrounding the final game of the season. Follow us here and on our social media platforms throughout the game for live updates, highlights and much more surrounding the Aggies and Cowboys.

PREGAME

FIRST QUARTER

Coin Toss: Oklahoma State wins the toss, they defer to the second half. The Aggies will start the 2019 Texas Bowl on offense.

Aggies Ball: Definitely not the way you want to start a game. Kellen Mond tried to rush and was immediately was stripped sacked by the Cowboys. Oklahoma State takes a gamble and it pays off.

Cowboys Ball: Dru Brown would start the game at quarterback and the Cowboys would lose yards. A Tyree Johnson sack on third down forced a 53-yard field goal attempt from Matt Amendola. He would miss, leaving the score tied at zero.

Aggies Ball: An Ainias Smith and Isiah Spiller run combined for 15 yards and the team's first down. Mond would overshoot Jalen Wydermyer on third down, forcing a Braden Mann punt and ending the second drive on a sour note.

Cowboys Ball: A 37-yard run from Chuba Hubbard set the drive up nicely. Brown would connect with Braydon Johnson two plays later for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Pokes an early lead.

Scoring Drive: (97 yards, 5 plays, 1:57)

Oklahoma State 7, Texas A & M 0

Aggies Ball: A 12-yard gain from Spiller gave the Aggies life following the touchdown. A pass interference call on Rodarius Williams tacked on 15 yards and put the Aggies inside Oklahoma State territory. A & M continued to struggled picking up yards inside Cowboys territory as the team would go backwards. Mann would come out to punt for the second time in the quarter.

Cowboys Ball: A Debione Renfro unsportsmanlike conduct call cost A & M 15 yards on a negative run. They'd gain some back with a hold call two pays later. A 57-yard pass to Johnson set the Pokes up inside the red zone. Brown would keep it for a 9-yard touchdown run on the next play. The Cowboys are not messing around early.

Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:48)

Oklahoma State 14, Texas A & M 0

Aggies Ball: A Kendrick Rogers hold pushed A & M back 10 yards. They're pick up the first down with a Quartney Davis 11-yard gain to end the quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Oklahoma State 14, Texas A & M 0

SECOND QUARTER

Aggies Ball: The Aggies catch a break on a Williams hold. Smith continued to make strides rushing, picking up 15 yards on two carries for first down. Mond would grab the first down in the red zone to keep the drive alive. Mond and Spiller would miss on the handoff, leading to a fumble recovery by Amen Ogbongbemiga. Pokes ball to end the team's best drive.