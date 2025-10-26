How Texas A&M Offense Position Groups Graded out in Win over LSU
There was a moment in time on Saturday night in Death Valley when it seemed Texas A&M football had finally met its match, where the imminent doom of defeat lingered over the Maroon and White sideline. Albeit it was quite a short moment.
The Aggies did what they have done time and again as the only undefeated team left in the Southeastern Conference, and that's making the right halftime adjustments to get the job done come time for the third quarter, winning 49-25.
And on the note of the third quarter, it was the place where quarterback Marcel Reed and his playmakers came out to shine. With that said, how did each position group grade out in the Aggies' historic win? Let's take a look below:
Quarterbacks: A-
Like in a real public school report card, one's grade is not based solely on one assignment, but rather, the cumulative effort throughout the grade period. Enter Reed, who made fans and onlookers alike forget quickly his two interceptions and instead focus on his four total touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards.
Reed has the intangible edge the Aggies have been waiting for at the quarterback position, and is the catalyst for his unit reaching the rarified air they have not felt in over 30 years.
Running Backs: A
For the third straight week, the Aggie rushers have stepped up mightily in the absence of workhorse running back Le'Veon Moss, taking care of business in a Texas-sized way. Though it was Reed who led A&M in rushing yards, his supporting cast of running backs Rueben Owens II, Jamarion Morrow and even Amari Daniels got the job done where necessary.
Morrow had the best night among the running backs, scoring on the ground and through the air as he racked up 50 total yards and had what could be his best game of his young career in the Maroon and White.
Wide Receivers: A+
Nothing wakes up the crowd or, in this case, silence Tiger Stadium like a punt return touchdown following the defense's three-and-out effort. Wide receiver KC Concepcion became the first Aggie player in almost a decade to score multiple punt return touchdowns in a game, while he also added a critical receiving touchdown.
The wide receiver corps racked up 31 yards rushing as well, and wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman had one of the Aggies' catches of the year with a spectacular one-handed grab on third down as the redshirt freshman awed the crowd in which his father, Mark Roman, played for in the late-90s.
Tight Ends: A
Sometimes, all the red zone offense needs is a 250-pound truck to drive in the ball for a score, which is the role tight end Nate Boerkircher fills quite nicely. Since his game-winning heroics against Notre Dame, the Nebraska transfer has earned himself increased snaps and has been an amazing addition to the Aggie arsenal.
The big Swede tight end Theo Melin Öhrström provided in critical moments as well, adding two catches that both picked up first downs to keep drives rolling.
Offensive Line: A+
In one of the toughest road environments in the country, the A&M offensive line showed the college football world that it is one of the best. Led by All-American guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams, the "Maroon Goons" once again did not allow a sack as Reed was able to take care of business.
Offensive linemen set the tone from the trenches and there is reason to fear the Maroon and White.