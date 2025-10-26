Marcel Reed Sends Message to KC Concepcion After More Special Teams Heroics
No. 3 Texas A&M football walked into Death Valley and absolutely dominated as they reigned victorious over No. 20 LSU with a 49-25 score on Saturday night. KC Concepcion was playing out of his shoes as he was able to pick up 45 receiving yards and a touchdown, yet the best part of his night was on special teams.
On special teams against LSU, Concepcion played lights out as he had 132 yards on three punt returns, including a 79-yard punt reception touchdown, that was able to put the Aggies up by 10 after a Randy Bond kick.
After heading into halftime down 18-14, Marcel Reed and the Aggies were able to bounce back into the matchup with a quick first drive touchdown, followed by an LSU punt that led to Concepcion's second punt return touchdown of the season.
Marcel Reed to KC Concepcion: 'You Are That Guy'
Reed has a message for Concepcion after the touchdown, telling him "you are that guy" following a score that began the avalanche for Texas A&M.
"It's amazing when you get a touchdown and you don't even have to go on the field," Reed said on Concepcion's return. "I told him, I was like you are that guy, like I haven't seen anybody be that explosive in the punt return game on my team and it's fun to watch."
This was not Concepcion's only big moment of the night though, as Reed was able to find him in the end zone in the last minute of the first quarter, which put the Aggies up 14-7 over the Tigers, before they allowed LSU some life in the second quarter.
Concepcion has been excellent all season in the punt return game as he was able to return an 80-yard punt against UTSA for a touchdown, proving his dominance on special teams.
"It's fun to watch because like you know like I said, it's like watching the defense get an interception or a pick six or a fumble or something like that," Reed said. "It's not you doing any of the work, you're watching your teammates win and it's really exciting to watch plays like that."
The transfer from NC State has already surpassed his yardage from last season where he ended the year with 460. He currently sits at 545 with the Aggies through eight games as well as matching his receiving touchdowns from last season with six.
Concepcion has been hot for the Aggies all season as he is tied with running back Le'Veon Moss for having the most touchdowns on the season with six, as he looks to continue to dominate with Reed and the Aggie offense.