How to watch and listen to No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen

In their first conference game of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Arlington to face the formidable Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, struggled in 2020, but have made major strides through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

One key distinction between 2020 and 2021 has been quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has added a different dimension to the Arkansas offense with his ability to use both his arm and his legs in the offense.

The Razorbacks also field a much-improved defense, led by dynamic safety Jalen Catalon, and one of the best linebacker groups in the country.

Arkansas leads the all-time series between the two teams by a 41-33-3 mark. However, it is the Aggies that have had the edge in the series as of late, winning the last nine matchups dating back to 2012.

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Game information

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies Vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas A&M (3-0) vs. Arkansas (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 PM CT

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-400), Arkansas: (+175)

Spread: Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110), Arkansas: +4.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

