September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen
Author:

In their first conference game of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Arlington to face the formidable Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, struggled in 2020, but have made major strides through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

One key distinction between 2020 and 2021 has been quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has added a different dimension to the Arkansas offense with his ability to use both his arm and his legs in the offense.

The Razorbacks also field a much-improved defense, led by dynamic safety Jalen Catalon, and one of the best linebacker groups in the country.

Arkansas leads the all-time series between the two teams by a 41-33-3 mark. However, it is the Aggies that have had the edge in the series as of late, winning the last nine matchups dating back to 2012. 

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. 

Game information

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies Vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas A&M (3-0) vs. Arkansas (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 PM CT

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16734554
Play
Football

How to watch and listen to No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen

USATSI_16779473
Play
News

Locked On Aggies: Can Texas A&M Control Arkansas' Rushing Attack?

On today's episode, can Texas A&M contain the rushing attack of the Hogs?

USATSI_16734488
Play
Football

Grit and Experience: Arkansas Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies head to Arlington to take on an Arkansas defense that is coming off of an impressive turnaround season

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-400), Arkansas: (+175)

Spread: Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110), Arkansas: +4.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_16734554
Football

How to watch and listen to No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

USATSI_16779473
News

Locked On Aggies: Can Texas A&M Control Arkansas' Rushing Attack?

USATSI_16734488
Football

Grit and Experience: Arkansas Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

USATSI_16776773
Football

Aggies Reveal Complete 2022 Football Schedule

AggiesDaily 092121
News

Aggies vs. Lobos; What Went Right, What Went Wrong

USATSI_15270614
Football

Ground and Pound: Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

USATSI_16778016
Football

Is Texas A&M's Offensive Line Ready For SEC Play?

von-miller-main-123
News

Aggies In The NFL; 'Miller Time' In Denver