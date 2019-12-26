Hubbard Gives High Praise to Texas A&M Defense

HOUSTON, Texas - Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard will be the eighth 1,000-yard rusher that Texas A & M will see in the 2019 season. The Aggies' front seven will be the first defense Hubbard has seen ranked in the top 30 all year.

Although a standout during the year, Hubbard's strengths could be put to the test against the Aggies in the Texas Bowl. The Canadian native gave high praise to Mike Elko's front seven on a promising job this season.

"They fly around and they hustle," Hubbard said Thursday. "They're strong and fast. They're just a great football team."

The Aggies could be at a disadvantage in the trenches due to the loss of Justin Madubuike. The junior defensive tackle declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and will not suit up for Friday night's action.

Rotational player Jayden Peevy is expected to start in place of Madubuike and see a majority of first-team snaps.

"Obviously, they're without him [Madubuike]," Hubbard said. "He's a great player, but they're still a great defense so it'll be something I'm looking forward too."

The defenders from College Station have mutual respect for Hubbard and his success. The redshirt sophomore led the nation with 1.936 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cowboys' offense.

For the defense, it will take perfect form in the open field and finding the right spots to bring down the unanimous All-American.

"We have to be mindful of when we're closing in to really make the tackle and make contact that we bring a nice solid collision and take him to the ground," junior safety Keldrick Carper said. "He's really physical, great low center of gravity. He uses his body really well."

Playing in the SEC, the Aggies have seen a consistent power in opponent's backfields. Some results have been promising, holding both LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helarie and Arkansas Rakeem Boyd to under 100 yards. Others have been hard to watch, such as Mississippi State's Kylin Hill's 150-yard, two touchdown outing.

Carper believes the team's experience in conference play should help them better prepare for someone with Hubbard's skills.

"That makes us as a defense confident going into the matchup because we feel like we're a pretty good defense and one of our best qualities is being able to stop the run," Carper said. "It's exciting being able to go up against top-flight running back like him."

Hubbard is 64 yards from surpassing the 2,000-mark in rushing yards this season, the first since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015. The Alberta native would also become the second player in Oklahoma State history to reach that mark.

The first? Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.