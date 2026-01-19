Huge 2026 Expectations Are Already Being Placed on Texas A&M Football

The 2025 season has only been over for the Texas A&M Aggies for about a month now, and speculation has already begun for how the team will perform in the 2026 season after their 11-2 run this past season.

2026 will be the third year that the Aggies spend under head coach Mike Elko, the second full year with Marcel Reed at the quarterback position, and the first year under new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.

And even with all the coaching changes and player departures via the transfer portal and NFL draft, the Aggies are still expected to be one of the nation's best next year.

Texas A&M Ranked Top 10 In Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Monday morning, On3 Sports released their version of the AP Top 25 in a way-too-early rankings, and the Maroon and White were spotted at number eight, behind another Lone Star school, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Of the nine SEC teams that are included in the ranks, the Aggies are the third-ranked in the conference, behind the Georgia Bulldogs at number two, and the Texas Longhorns at number three, two teams that the transfer portal has also been kind to in the offseason.

Elsewhere on the list, the LSU Tigers are ranked No. 12 as they begin their first season under Lane Kiffin, and his old friends in Ole Miss sit at No. 15

The Penn State Nittany Lions make a return after their dismal 2025 season that saw them finish 7-6 and also fire head coach James Franklin, ranked No. 14 on the list.

Both of the national championship contenders are expected to repeat their marvelous production in 2026, with the Indiana Hoosiers at No. 5 and the Miami Hurricanes at No. 9 directly behind the Aggies.

Atop the list sits the Ohio State Buckeyes, who saw their attempt at a repeat national championship end at the hands of the Hurricanes on New Year's Eve.

Here is the full top 25 list, per On3:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Georgia Bulldogs

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5) Indiana Hoosiers

6) Oregon Ducks

7) Texas Tech Red Raiders

8) Texas A&M Aggies

9) Miami Hurricanes

10) Oklahoma Sooners

11) Michigan Wolverines

12) LSU Tigers

13) BYU Cougars

14) Penn State Nittany Lions

15) Ole Miss Rebels

16) Utah Utes

17) Alabama Crimson Tide

18) Washington Huskies

19) USC Trojans

20) Tennessee Volunteers

21) Iowa Hawkeyes

22) Houston Cougars

23) Virginia Tech Hokies

24) Florida Gators

25) Arizona Wildcats