Is Marcel Reed Still Texas A&M’s QB of the Future?

Marcel Reed and the Aggies fell short in the first-round of the College Football Playoffs. After an (11-0) start in the SEC under Head Coach Mike Elko, the program found some new life. Marcel Reed was running the show and considered a Heisman Trophy Candidate.

As the season wrapped up, Reed started to struggle and fell out of the Heisman race. Even though the Aggies were (11-1) in the toughest conference and earned their first playoff berth in program history, there was an unsure feeling in College Station about their supposed new superstar.

As we look ahead to what the Aggies will look like in 2026, the new college football landscape raises many questions about the roster. Reed is definitely included in these conversations about what the future holds for those who wear an Aggies uniform.

The playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes has an impact on how Marcel Reed approaches the offseason.

"We grew from last year and we will grow from this year," he said in the postgame interview.

This provides a sense that Reed will want to stay with the Aggies and continue to help build a program that is trying to be a force in the SEC.

How good is Marcel Reed after his first two seasons? Is Marcel Reed the guy that the Aggies want to continue captaining a ship that seems to weather a storm every year?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is still a place to confidently believe in Marcel Reed's abilities to lead Texas A&M to the promised land. The best thing to do is not give up because Marcel Reed should stay with the Aggies in 2026. All signs lead to Reed continuing to develop and leading the Aggies.

There will be new coaches on the coaching staff in 2026, specifically the new offensive coordinator, Holmon Wiggins, being elevated last week.

Reed is a dual-threat quarterback with talent that has no ceiling. His playstyle is highly desired in college football, and he has proven to deliver against high-level opponents. He struggled in certain aspects like timing and accuracy, high-pressure games, and coming out of the gate hot. Although his struggles seem to pop out, he is young and playcalling was limiting his potential to use his legs without pressure being applied first.

Texas A&M is in good hands with a playmaker like Marcel Reed. His red shirt sophomore season was spectacular at times and fans fell in love with his demeanor. With all of the exciting things to look forward to in 2026, including Marcel Reed leading the Aggies into that excitement.