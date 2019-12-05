In and Out: Which Aggies Have Left the Program

COLLEGE STATION - Transfer in college football are standard. Players who were once regarded as top prospects fall down the depth chart and become lost in the path. The only way for some to see playing time is by heading to a new program.

Texas A & M plays no exception to the rule as multiple Aggies will leave each season. The difference is most are heading to the NFL or past their playing days rather than a new program. Although the team would like to keep everyone, A & M coach Jimbo Fisher has prepared for the inevitable.

Following the 7-5 season, multiple players have vented their frustration and elected to leave College Station. Where will they head? Time will only tell. With the hope of signing 25 players to the 2020 recruiting class, the losses for Fisher will allow him to strengthen the next group of Aggies for the future.

Here's everyone who has left A & M since the start of the 2019 campaign.

Running Back Jacob Kibodi

The sophomore running back announced his decision to transfer Tuesday following a struggling season. Kibodi originally was expected to split reps with Isaiah Spiller before struggling in back to back starts. He would not play in the team's final two games.

Kibodi finished his sophomore season with 123 yards and a touchdown. For his A & M career, the New Orleans native will finish with 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight End Glenn Beal

Beal announced Monday he would be entering the transfer portal with hopes to join another program. Beal was also expected to see significant playing time with the loss of Baylor Cupp to a season-ending injury in fall camp. He would be pushed down the depth chart thanks to the emergence of freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Beal finished the 2019 season with five catches for 21 yards and predominately saw action as a blocker.

Safety Derrick Tucker

Tucker started during his freshman season in 2017, racking up 55 total tackles. An injured 2018 year saw his numbers diminish, finishing the year with 27 total stops. With the arrival of Demani Richardson, Tucker would move into a backup role before asking to be redshirted for the remainder of the year.

Offensive Lineman Kellen Diesch

One of the more recent players to leave the program, Diesch will forgo his final year with A & M and transfer as a graduate. He will have one year of eligibility left, according to the NCAA. The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder played in 11 games for the Aggies this season and nine games in 2018 in a reserve role.

Defensive Tackle Mohamed Diallo

The Aggies lost a player who never saw action earlier this season. Diallo, a native of Canada, played very little before his senior season. The Aggies liked his size and elected to redshirt him in 2018. He would leave following the success of Jayden Peevy during spring ball.

Diallo transferred to Western Michigan where he collected four total tackles this season.

Punter Returner Roshauud Paul

Much like others above, Paul's replacement was much younger. After returning punts for two seasons, Fisher announced freshman Ainias Smith would be taking over on special teams. Paul elected to save a year of eligibility and redshirted for the remainder of the 2019 season.

For his career with A & M, Paul averaged 13.3 yards per return.

Running Back Deneric Prince

Prince saw limited action in two years at Kyle Field. After rushing for 21 yards in 2018, the Texas native was hoping for an expanded role. Instead, Prince would fall to fifth on the depth chart behind the likes of Corbin, Spiller, Kibodi and Cordarrian Richardson.

Defensive Back Moses Reynolds

Part of Reynolds' issue was his positioning. The younger brother of now NFL wide receiver Josh, Moses was recruited to play safety before moving to receiver. With Fisher's arrival, Reynolds would transition to cornerback. He wouldn't see any action following the signing of JuCo standout Elijah Blades.

Fisher announced in October that Reynolds had left the program. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Linebacker Brian Johnson

Johnson appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2018. He would record seven total tackles and force a fumble returned for a touchdown against UAB. Johnson played in four games, primarily on special teams.