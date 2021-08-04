South Carolina Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

South Carolina brings a mix of youth and experience on defense who are looking to start over with a new coaching staff in 2021

In a late October Southeastern Conference matchup, the Aggies will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to Kyle Field.

The Gamecocks will bring a defense that returns only seven starters from 2020, and a defensive front four that should be the team's strength.

READ MORE: Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

With many newcomers on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense, South Carolina has lots of room for improvement, and is bringing a new coaching staff to help along the way. Last season the Gamecocks' defense ranked 95th in rushing defense, 97th in passing defense, and 105th overall nationally.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

LISTEN: Five Texas A&M Football Breakout Candidates For 2021

Now, on to the Gamecocks' defensive players to watch:

EDGE Jordan Strachan

Strachan transferred from Georgia State after tying for the FBS lead with 10.5 sacks in 2020 and setting a school record with 12 tackles for a loss. While he will likely have a backup role to start the season, look for Strachan to be a factor against the Aggies.

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare ranked second in the league in sacks in 2020 with six, and forced fumbles per game at .33, and also led his team in tackles for a loss with seven. He was a rare bright spot on defense last season.

LB Damani Staley

Staley is back for a second senior season and his fifth year as a Gamecock. He is a fast, smart football player who is always around the ball. He has appeared in 38 games over the past four seasons with eight starts, collecting 104 tackles.

S R.J. Roderick

Roderick has appeared in 31 games over the past three seasons, making 22 starts. With his experience, he looks to take control of the defense from a communication and leadership standpoint. He owns 134 career tackles with a pair of interceptions.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here