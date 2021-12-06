QB Haynes King To Return For Gator Bowl?

Texas A&M began the season with Haynes King as its starting quarterback, with mixed results both on the stat sheet and on the field.

However, that experiment was short-lived, with King falling victim to a severe ankle injury against Colorado, that would keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

With the regular season now over and the Aggies set to head to the Gator Bowl, speculation began to swirl that King could return to the field for the matchup vs. Wake Forest.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher shut those rumors down quickly during the Gator Bowl media availability, however, calling a potential return of King "a big stretch" and saying that he is still in rehab from his surgery.

"I don't know about ready to play," Fisher told the media. "That's a big stretch. He is able to start running and getting back, but he hasn't done anything for three to four months, so that's probably a very unrealistic thing and something we probably wouldn't want to do. Maybe he will come out and get some practice time because you get 15 practices or whatever we can get in here. We'll have 12, 14 of them. Maybe get him out on the field a little bit."

"He hasn't played since the opening game, and he is just now getting back, and we still have to see where he is at, what he is doing, and having that. It's just good to get him back on the field and get him running. He just now started to be able to run and letting him run on his own, so playing would probably be a far cry."

The Aggies and the Demon Deacons will kick off on December 31 at 10 AM in Jacksonville.

