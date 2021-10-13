Haynes King Returning This Season?

So is Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King coming back this season or not?

King, who earned the starting job over Zack Calzada to start the season, suffered a broken right tibia against Colorado in Week 2 and hasn’t seen the field since. King has been on the sideline for every game since, engaging with coaches and Calzada.

After King's surgery, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said the freshman would be out "until further notice."

Fisher is still asked each week how King’s rehabilitation is going. And the question had added significance on Monday.

Before Saturday’s game with Alabama, CBS Sports reported that King “shouldn’t be expected to come back this season.”

In September, when Fisher announced the injury, he said the following: "I'm not a doctor and I'm not gonna say when. When you heal, you heal. When you're healed, you're healed and we would never play him before in any way, shape or form before that."

So is the CBS report accurate? Is King done for the year?

Fisher's reply this week held close to the one he's used since September. And he accented his explanation by pantomiming the use of a crystal ball to tell the future.

“You ever see that one you shake and it has all the snow falling out of it? Well mine’s real fuzzy,” Fisher said. “People heal differently. I know that. I’ve had guys where they tell me it’s going to be a four-month deal and it’s a three-month deal. I’ve had guys where they tell me it’s a two-month deal and it’s three. It depends on how you heal. It’s a significant injury and it’s going to take significant time to heal. So I don’t know the answer to that.”

Fisher said he wasn’t trying to dodge the question. But the seriousness of King’s injury means Fisher wants to be cautious.

"He may be one of those guys that’s a fast healer, but if he’s not, I would always want to err on the side of preventing him from playing or whatever is the safest or the longest to make sure he’s off the field for the right reasons," Fisher said. "This guy’s got a lot of ball ahead of him.”

Of course, Calzada’s performance against Alabama takes some of the pressure off. Any desire to rush King back probably evaporated with the Aggies’ win over the Crimson Tide, as Calzada played the lead role.

