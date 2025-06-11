Johnny Manziel Gave Texas A&M Aggies Most Memorable Moment Of This Century
The Johnny Manziel era in Aggieland was special, not just for Texas A&M fans, but for college football in general.
On Tuesday, ESPN released its top 25 college football plays since 2000, featuring the game that turned Manziel into “Johnny Football” in the 12-spot.
While there were many plays that could have made the list from the 2012 A&M vs Alabama game, the one featured saw the pocket collapse around Manziel, causing him to bobble the ball before rolling left and hitting a wide-open Ryan Swope in the back of the end zone.
”Got him,” commentator Verne Lundquist exclaimed as Manziel’s Heisman moment played out. "No, they didn't! Oh, my gracious!"
The Kevin Sumlin-coached Aggies jumped to an early 20-0 lead against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. After the first quarter, it looked like the Fightin’ Farmers were going to win in a landslide. With all Saban-led Alabama teams, the early deficit did not faze them. By the start of the fourth quarter, they had cut the Aggies’ lead to three. Then Manziel worked his magic.
Manziel finished the day with 24 completions on 34 attempts, 253 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Maroon and White in rushing yards, recording 92 yards on 18 carries to match Alabama running back Eddie Lacy.
The Aggies went on to finish the 2012 season with an impressive 11-2 record after defeating No. 11 Oklahoma in the AT&T Cotton Bowl. Manziel’s heroic season enshrined him in college football history forever as the first freshman to win the Heisman trophy.
A&M will look to use some bottled-up Manziel magic when it starts its 2025 season. After a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw the Aggies fizzle out after a 5-1 start, coach Mike Elko and company get a chance to finish what they started and sustain a run.
The Aggies are set to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.