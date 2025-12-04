Marcel Reed Named Finalist For Prestigious Quarterback Award

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has been incredible in the 2025 season; there's really no other way to put it.

His Heisman Trophy stock took a massive plummet last Friday in A&M's loss to the Texas Longhorns which saw him throw two interceptions late in the contest, but his overall performance in the 2025 season is nothing to scoff at.

The game in Austin was only the second one where Reed didn't find the end zone with his arm or legs, and his pair of picks came late in the game, where his play had been decent up to that point.

Reed Named as Finalist for Manning Award

For his performance throughout 2025, it was announced Thursday afternoon that Reed was named as a finalist for the Manning Award, an honor presented by the Sugar Bowl Committee that is given to who they believe is the best collegiate quarterback in the United States.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reed was named as one of 10 finalists alongside CJ Carr of Notre Dame, Haynes King of Georgia Tech, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, Drew Mestemaker of North Texas, Dante Moore of Oregon, Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt, Julian Sayin of Ohio State, Ty Simpson of Alabama, and Gunner Stockton of Georgia.

The award, named after Archie Manning and his legendary sons Peyton and Eli, has been presented annually since 2004, and was first won by USC quarterback Matt Leinart during his Heisman Trophy and national championship season with the Trojans.

Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes won the award for the 2024 season, while JaMarcus Russell, Joe Burrow, and Jayden Daniels have given LSU a record three awardees.

Should Reed win, he would become the second Texas A&M quarterback to be graced with the honor after Johnny Manziel won the 2012 award during his Heisman Trophy and Davey O'Brien Award-winning campaign.

Reed's 2025 has seen him complete 209 of 338 attempts for 2,932 yards with 25 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also adding 466 yards and six touchdowns on 89 carries in the rushing game, all while turning in the first full season of starting at quarterback for the Aggies since Kellen Mond back in the 2020 season.

The on-field leadership of the Nashville native also helped the Maroon and White upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend as well as overcome a 30-3 halftime deficit against the South Carolina Gamecocks to win 31-30, a game where Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards.

The winner will be announced following completion of the College Football Playoff, where Reed will hope to be putting his individual accolade next to a national championship trophy.