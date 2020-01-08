Junction Boy RB Don Watson Passes Away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former Texas A & M running back Don Watson, who was a member of the Junction Boys, passed away on Tuesday evening. He had just celebrated his 86th birthday on Monday. No cause of death has been officially announced.

Watson, who graduated from Franklin, Texas in 1953, was among 35 players who survived the 10-day training camp in Junction in 1954 then-A & M coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. Players such as Watson and former Alabama coach Gene Stallings helped set the team up for success for the 1956 team that won the Southwest Conference championship.

Watson became a focal point of the Aggies return game and rushing attack under Bryant's direction. A three-year letterman, the halfback led the team in punts and kickoff returns in 1954. He would lead the team in punt returns in 1956 during their championship season.

Following his playing career, Watson would go into coaching for several programs at both the collegiate and NFL levels. The former Aggie would work for Virginia Tech, Tulane, South Carolina and A & M before retiring in 1971.

Watson is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter, Kelly and grandson, Travis.