Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond might be making his NFL debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, especially if Minnesota Vikings starter Sean Mannion struggles early at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings placed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Mannion, who recently came off the reserve list, was been named the starter by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer for the Sunday Night Football matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

"We hate to see that happen to Kirk, but he's done a lot of great things for us and Sean is a really good football player and we're expecting him to go out and play really well," Zimmer told reporters.

Although not the starter, that doesn't mean Mond won't see action. Mond was active for the first time this all season last week, serving Cousins' backup in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings (7-8) must win out to secure a spot in the NFC postseason.

Drafted with the 68th pick last April, Mond started four seasons with the Aggies under both under Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher. Last season, Mond led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

A&M would finish ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, its highest ranking since 1939. Mond threw for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions. He completed a career-best 63.3 percent of passes and finished with a passer rating of 146.9.

Mond finished Texas A&M career completing 59 percent of his passes for 9,661 yard and 71 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. Known for his ability to move outside the pocket, Mond also rushed for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Mond is one of three SEC quarterbacks, along with Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott, to record more than 9,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards.

