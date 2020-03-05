Leon O'Neal's Transfer Portal News Could Be Good Or Bad For All Involved

COLLEGE STATION — Last month, Texas A & M Leon O'Neal, known for his presence on social media, tweeted out his thoughts on his skills at the safety position.

Some might consider that confidence in his skill set for the rising team in the SEC. In reality, that could have been a pitch to schools looking to add a defensive back.

O'Neal announced last week that he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. Despite his cherub-like demeanor, appearances will never tell the full story — and perhaps O'Neal's story was hidden behind the likes and retweets of Twitter.

O'Neal started in nine games last season, splitting reps with freshman Demani Richardson and playing alongside Keldrick Carper. Richardson, who was expected to earn full-time starting reps, became the face of the backside secondary, racking up 71 tackles against O'Neal's 41.

And even Richardson could be fighting for a full-time position after the recent recruiting class. Face it; the world isn't big enough for all defensive backs so long as Jimbo Fisher continues to shine on the deep end of nabbing talent.

The Aggies added five-star Jaylon Jones to play cornerback, while four-star Antonio Johnson and Joshuah Moten will complete the future of the secondary. Jones and Johnson were ranked the No.1 player at their position in Texas and Illinois, respectively, while Moten excelled on the outside in Maryland.

The Aggies will deploy a roster of veterans such as Elijah Blades and Myles Jones while Devin Morris will grab the first crack in the slot next season. Carper, a team captain voted on by his peers, will be in control of the defense alongside a rising Richardson.

So the question is, where does O'Neal fit? For now, on the outside looking in or carving out several snaps in coverages per game.

Fisher stated Monday that while O'Neal still is on campus, he has zero control over the decision. Perhaps he could entice the rising junior to stay as he did with tight end Glenn Beal, who entered the transfer portal before returning in December.

“A lot of those guys you don’t want to go,” Fisher said, “but sometimes guys want to go.”

It's a risk for both all involved. Fisher could lose out on a starting-caliber safety who was herald one of the top picks of his first recruiting trail. O'Neal also could transfer and be caught in a similar situation, leading to a never-ending circle of promise without potential.

One thing is sure; O'Neal's tweet wasn't just a personal thought, but rather an application for any team for safety help. And maybe, that's the best thing for all involved without someone coming out a loser.

There's so much talent in big schools that even the best get lost in the ocean of players. O'Neal might like being the biggest and loudest fish in a much smaller, yet prospering pond.