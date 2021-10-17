Jimbo Fisher Makes Sense As Next LSU Coach

The news that Ed Orgeron is out at LSU sent shock waves across the SEC and those tremors could rock College Station.

Might the Tigers have Jimbo Fisher in their sights?

There are no signs that Fisher has any desire to leave Aggieland, considering his contract and the job he’s doing with the Texas A&M program. The No. 17 Aggies are on the climb, with Fisher building a potential powerhouse in the country’s most powerful conference.

But there are ties to Baton Rouge that can’t be ignored. Fisher joined Nick Saban’s staff at LSU in 2000, and was Saban’s offensive coordinator on the 2003 national championship team. Fisher remained at LSU even after Saban left, coaching under Les Miles through 2006.

When Fisher surprised the college football world by leaving Florida State for Texas A&M in 2018, the Aggies athletic director was Scott Woodward. Fisher and Woodward have a long history dating back to the early 2000s at LSU where they both worked.

So when the Aggies decided to fire Kevin Sumlin, Fisher was Woodward’s top choice for the job. Woodward, a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, left A&M in 2019 to return to his alma mater.

Now that the Tigers are in the market to replace Coach O, Fisher would make a logical candidate. He’s close with Woodward, understands the expectations at LSU, and won a national championship as a head coach at Florida State in 2013.

Woodward, according to reports, will handpick the next LSU coach.

Fisher does seem to have found a home in College Station. After signing a $75-million deal less than four years ago, he’s already received a raise and extension to push his annual salary north of $9 million.

The program also appears to be in the best shape it’s been in decades. The Aggies finished last season ranked No. 4 and, despite a few hiccups this season, are only a week removed from Fisher’s signature win at A&M – the upset over No. 1 Alabama.

But rumors about LSU, naturally, are going to fly. Now it’s up to Fisher to swipe them away … or listen.

