Aggies Officially Extend Jimbo Fisher To New Mega Deal

After three successful years in College Station, Jimbo Fisher is signing a massive extension to stay with the Aggies

Jimbo Fisher isn't leaving Aggieland anytime soon.

After finishing the 2020 season with their highest ranking since 1939, the Texas A&M Aggies plan to make a major investment in Fisher for both the short and long haul.

The university announced the extension on Wednesday afternoon, following a meeting with the board of regents.

“The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff, and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success,” Fisher said after the extension was signed. “I am thankful for the unwavering support of the administration, the faculty and staff, our 12th Man Foundation donors, the Aggie Network, and the 12th Man - the largest and loudest student section in the country. It is an honor to be the Head Football Coach at Texas A&M, and although I am proud of the strides we’ve made, we ain’t done yet!”

The terms of the new deal include an annual salary of $9 million starting on January 1 of 2022 and will increase by 150,000 on January 1, 2023.

In each of the subsequent years, the base salary increases by $100,000 on the first of the year through the end of the contract.

There were no changes to his performance incentives or other elements to his contract.

"I have great respect for Coach Fisher and his success with our student-athletes," A&M president Katherine Banks said. "His ability to bring out the best in each of them is inspirational. I am confident that he will continue to raise Texas A&M University's football program to new heights."

Fisher, who joined the program in 2017 from Florida State, originally signed a 10-year, $75 million deal, fully guaranteed. With seven years remaining, this new deal will reportedly extend that number back to a 10-year deal.

Fisher is 26-10 from 2018-20 since arriving at A&M. The Aggies enter the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll. The expectations are that Fisher will lead the Aggies to another deep run, with the expectations of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Currently, Fisher's $7.5 million annual salary ranks fifth in the FBS behind Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.1 million), LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million), and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($8.1 million). Fisher could become the second-highest-paid coach in college football.

“Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M," Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork said. "Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level. As one of only five active head coaches to win a national championship, Coach Fisher knows what it takes to lead a comprehensive program on and off the field and develop our young men beyond football. There is momentum in all phases of our program and we are excited about what lies ahead for Aggie Football. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s commitment to Texas A&M.”

The Aggies kickoff the season on Sept. 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field at 7 p.m.

