All Aggies

Marcel Reed Powers Texas A&M to Halftime Lead vs. Missouri

The Texas A&M Aggies are one step closer toward a 9-0 record.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies were far from perfect but still headed into halftime against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday with a 14-0 lead.

Marcel Reed was a major reason why.

He finished the first half 15 of 20 passing for 125 yards, one touchdown and no picks. Reed connected with wide receiver Asthon Bethel-Roman in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown to put A&M up 7-0.

However, Texas A&M didn't get much out of its rushing attack. The Aggies had just 16 carries for 23 yards at the break, though EJ Smith managed to power in for a one-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Aggies limited Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers to just 31 passing yards in the first half.

Texas A&M committed five penalties for 40 yards, something that the team will need to clean up down the stretch.

Earlier this week, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko talked about Reed's development this season.

"We had seen the development,” Elko said onThe Pat McAfee Show. ”We knew what he was capable of becoming. He can go out and make things happen with his athleticism. It's hard to argue there's a quarterback out there who's been better in big moments this year."

He also touched on last year's shortcomings and the confidence headed into this season.

"We felt like we had a chance to take a huge step forward as a program," Elko said. "Last year we had a great first two months, but we didn't finish it the right way. We had a great offseason and went into the season confident we could have a good year."

Missouri will receive the second-half kickoff.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football