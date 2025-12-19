Score Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Miami in College Football Playoff

It’s finally here. Round one of the College Football Playoff has arrived and all eyes will be on Kyle Field.

Texas A&M and Miami will kick things off at 11 a.m. in the first playoff appearance for both programs. On paper, the rosters are nearly identical in talent, and the matchup has all the makings of a classic.

We’ve broken down the key players, dug into the numbers, and circled the matchups that will decide the game. Now, there’s nothing left to do but project the outcome.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are our staff predictions:

Diego Saenz – Staff Writer

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

You’ve heard it all week, but this game ultimately comes down to the trenches. The ripple effects are massive, especially at quarterback. Carson Beck has played his best football down the stretch, while Marcel Reed has struggled at times to close out the season.

That is where Kyle Field could switch the tide. Beck has been notorious for struggling under pressure and with the 12th Man behind them, I expect Mike Elko’s defense to come out on fire.

When I think about Reed in big moments, I go back to his first bowl start against Oklahoma State as a true freshman, when he was thrown into the fire and absolutely lit it up. I predict Reed will step up to the occasion and remind the country why he is an elite talent.

Expect Collin Klein to empty the clip and let the offense fly. One crucial defensive stop should be all the Aggies need to survive and advance.

Texas A&M 28, Miami 24

Aaron Raley – Staff Writer

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ladies and gentlemen, it is time. Kyle Field is finally hosting a playoff game and what a showdown it is going to be. Texas A&M is still looking to shake off the gut-wrenching Texas loss to end the regular season, and playing a playoff game in front of the home crowd is surely a way to do it.

With A&M’s electric offense and Miami’s remarkable defense, expect a lot of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.

It's the CFP, so any blowouts will be surprising, but with a hyped Kyle Field behind them, it's going to be tough to take down the Aggies at home, and the Hurricanes are going to find that out the hard way.

Better luck next year, Mario Cristobal.

Texas A&M 24, Miami 20

Olivia Sims – Staff Writer

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With the first playoff game happening in Kyle Field, the Aggies and the 12th Man are excited as ever. With Miami coming to a hostile College Station, the Aggies will get back to their winning ways.

With the possible return of Le’Veon Moss, if the Aggies can fire off on both offense and defense, they have a great chance to advance.

Texas A&M 30, Miami 20

JD Andress – Staff Writer

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) runs out with the 12th Man flag prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies finally made the College Football Playoff, and get to host one in front of 100,000 plus faithful fans.

In a battle between two evenly matched teams, home field advantage is real, and the Hurricanes haven’t played in front of more than 70,000 all season. Give me the Aggies.

Texas A&M 30, Miami 24

Noah Ruiz – Staff Writer

A view of the stands and the fans and the 12th Man logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff dream has finally been realized for the Aggies and better than that, the first round is coming to College Station.

While not the ideal end to the regular season, head coach Mike Elko and his unit have used the extended time off to grab rest, resilience and resolve.

The Hurricanes will be a tough challenge, hellbent on proving their worth, but with 105,000+ fans screaming down at them, I think A&M comes out with a gritty victory.

Texas A&M 30, Miami 21

JJ Walsh – Staff Writer

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the second half. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

I think A&M will win because they can dominate the line of scrimmage defensively.

Miami is a well coached offensive line room and their offense needs time to be lethal, especially with playmakers like Toney.

A&M will press Beck into turning the ball over and he plays significantly worse when he turns the ball over. A&M wins a defensive battle Saturday.

Texas A&M 17, Miami 13