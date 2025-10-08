Marcel Reed Stays Alive in the Heisman Race
December 8, 2012. That was the night Johnny Manziel walked up the steps of the Jazz Lincoln Center to claim the Heisman Trophy and etch his name into college football history.
Over a decade later, Texas A&M might have another quarterback on a similar path. Marcel Reed holds steady at No. 8 in On3’s Week 7 Heisman poll despite a quiet past couple of weeks.
Reed held his ground at No. 8 for the second straight week, marking his fifth consecutive appearance on the list since Week 3.
Marcel Reed by the Numbers
Through five games, Reed has 1,256 passing yards (251.2 ypg) on 59.7% completions for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions guiding the Aggies to its first 5-0 start since 2016. He has also added 149 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.
He arguably already holds a Heisman moment after his game winning touchdown throw to take down then-No. 8 Notre Dame on the road. He also threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns during that game.
How He Stacks Up
• Ty Simpson (Alabama): 5 starts, 1,784 yards (356.8 ypg), 70.3%, 13 TD, 1 INT, 51 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 4–1 record
• Dante Moore (Oregon): 5 starts, 1,210 yards (242 ypg), 74.6%, 14 TD, 1 INT, 122 rushing yards, 5–0 record
• Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): 3 starts, 1,033 yards (344 ypg), 64.4%, 5 TD, 1 INT, 266 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 3–0 record
• John Mateer (Oklahoma): 4 starts, 1,215 yards (303.8 ypg), 67.4%, 6 TD, 3 INT, 190 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 4–0 record
• Carson Beck (Miami): 5 starts, 1,213 yards (242.6 ypg), 73.4%, 11 TD, 3 INT, 18 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 5–0 record
• Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): 5 starts, 1,208 yards (241 ypg), 73%, 16 TD, 1 INT, 102 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 5–0 record
• Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati): 5 starts, 1,257 yards (251.4 ypg), 65.9%, 12 TD, 1 INT, 291 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 4–1 record
Overall Thoughts
All the quarterbacks on the list remain undefeated aside from Sorsby and Simpson. Mendoza and Moore will go head-to-head on Saturday as the Hoosiers travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the Ducks, meaning that one of these quarterbacks will have a loss next week.
As it stands today, Reed has thrown for more yards than five of the signal callers on the list and has accounted for more touchdowns than three of those players.
His interception numbers and low completion percentage (59.7%) are what are holding Reed back. If he is able to start hitting his receivers on a more consistent basis, not only will that percentage go up, but also his yardage, as the Aggies boast two of the most explosive wideouts in the country in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.
A strong performance against the Florida Gators should only move up Reed up on the rankings. However, if he has a quiet performance like he has had the past two weeks against Auburn and Mississippi State, not only is his spot on the list at risk but also A&M's undefeated start.