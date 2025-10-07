Florida QB DJ Lagway Has a Long History With Texas A&M
DJ Lagway is a name that has circled around Aggieland for a long time now.
Just 67 miles down Highway 6 sits Willis High School, where Lagway earned five-star status and recognition as the nation’s top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Since his Friday night lights days, Texas A&M has kept a close eye on him.
“DJ's obviously a kid that we've known and tried very hard to get here,” Elko said during Monday's press conference. “He’s an extremely talented quarterback, he's playing so much better, he's made a lot of growth and taken a lot of strides. You see him very comfortable back there and I think he's playing at a really high level. He's a really talented kid.”
From A&M’s Offer to Florida’s Commit
Before Florida came calling, it was the Aggies who first extended an offer to Lagway. On July 27, 2021, A&M became the third program to recruit the Willis product. Eight months later, the Gators followed suit.
His interest in College Station was well-documented. He took seven unofficial visits to Texas A&M before ultimately committing to Florida on December 7, 2022.
On Saturday night, Lagway will step onto Kyle Field as a player for the first time, only this time in orange and blue.
"For sure, I'm definitely excited to go back to play at Kyle Field,” Lagway said during the SEC Media Days. “I have been to a lot of games in Kyle Field, and for me to be able to play in one, it's gonna be so real. Having all my family, my teammates, my classmates, my coaches, teachers, all of them be at the game. It's gonna be fun."
Taurean York and DJ Lagway’s Beef
Throughout his high school career, Lagway’s path crossed several Aggies now on A&M’s roster. However, there might be none more notable than his crossover with Taurean York.
Their high school paths crossed on September 2, 2022, when York’s Temple High squad defeated Willis 34–20, holding the highly touted Lagway to just 115 yards and no touchdowns.
Their feud continued when these two met again last season, this time in SEC play. Just before halftime, cameras caught them exchanging some heated words that should probably not be repeated here for obvious reasons.
“They got a good linebacker too in Taurean York, you know, I played against him in high school,” Lagway said after last year’s loss. “He got the better of me, but I'm excited to, you know, get out there and play against them again this year. But yeah, it's a great all-around defense,"
York has held the bragging rights in their first two meetings. Chapter 3 will unfold on Saturday night as York looks to lead his Aggies to a 6-0 start, while Lagway will likely be playing to save head coach Billy Napier’s job.