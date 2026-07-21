Mike Elko Gives Optimistic Update to Daymion Sanford's Injury

The 2026 offseason has been quite the time of year for the Texas A&M Aggies, as the team navigates the typical task of filling in the spots left by those who have departed via the NFL draft.

So, when one of those who is expected to fill one of those spots suffers a gruesome injury like linebacker Daymion Sanford did during the team's spring football game, it would be pretty easy for one to shift into panic mode before the season even gets going.

But, as most people know by now, panic mode is not really Mike Elko's mode of operation as the Texas A&M head coach.

"He'll Be Ready To Go"

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) returns a punt and is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his availability at the SEC Media Days, Elko addressed the injury to his star linebacker with nothing but positive energy, though it seemed like Sanford's was far from the coach's mind.

"Don't ask me about Daymion Sanford," Elko said during the media availability. "We'll find out where that goes in time, but he will be back. He will be ready to go somewhere in the middle of the season."

Elko has never been one to dive deep into the timetable of injuries, with how he treated running back Le'Veon Moss' injury last season proof of that, as the coach would always answer any question pertaining to the back's status with a simple, "he's doing great," regardless of the actual condition that he was in.

Sanford suffered the injury during Texas A&M's annual Maroon and White spring game, shortly before the halftime portion, and was subsequently carried off the field with an air splint on his injured extremity.

With Taurean York heading to the Denver Broncos after a trio of elite years with the Ags, Sanford is expected by many to pick up where York left off, especially after seeing the two work as a tandem last season with Scooby Williams injured.

The Katy, TX native enjoyed a career year in 2025, setting highs in total tackles (57), solo tackles (25), assisted tackles (32), and sacks (3.5) while also grabbing his first interception in his college career during A&M's dominant win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With Sanford expected to miss a decent chunk of the first half of the season, Elko will now have talent such as Jordan Lockhart and Noah Mikhail to rely on while the starter recuperates.

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