Despite being fresh off arguably the lowest moment of his tenure in College Station, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko isn’t ready to throw in the towel at quarterback.

Naturally, after the 31-21 upset loss at Kyle Field to Kentucky, Elko was met Monday with questions about his star quarterback, Marcel Reed. The former four-star-rated prospect struggled versus the Wildcats, showing many of the same worrying issues that appeared in the final two games of last season.

Yet, while Reed is under fire coming off Saturday’s loss, and with the pressure of a looming trip to Death Valley on Saturday, Elko’s tune on Reed hasn’t changed.

“I have a lot of confidence in Marcel. I believe in Marcel. Marcel’s our quarterback,” Elko said.

Standing By His Guy

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed finished Saturday 26/49 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

His accuracy struggles showed up again on Saturday, and it hurt the Aggies offense as it established the run against the Wildcats.

After an offseason where the discussion surrounding Reed was about his inefficiency as a passer, he is showing worrying signs of regression in that department. Reed is completing just 59.6 percent of his passes and has thrown three interceptions in just his first three games.

More worrying for Texas A&M, Reed currently ranks 14th in the SEC in ESPN’s total QBR at 54.3. That is the bottom four of the eligible 16 quarterbacks. He ranks only above Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), and KJ Jackson (Arkansas).

Despite admitting to watching the Kentucky game back several times on tape, Elko’s evaluation of Reed’s play didn’t stray from his stated confidence in his quarterback.

“I think you saw him at times, look the way we want him to look,” Elko said. “Again, that inconsistency showed up. I think we continue to evaluate the best way to put him in the positions for him to be the most successful that he can be.”

Elko and Reed will look to right the ship on Saturday, when they face LSU in Baton Rouge. The Aggies have won each of the last two matchups, which both included big games from Reed. Texas A&M will hope for a similar result on Saturday.

Kickoff inside Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

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