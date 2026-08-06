Mike Elko Has Built a Team That Looks Different Than Any Texas A&M Roster in a Decade

Mike Elko has only spent two full seasons as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, and the difference in the culture and play on the field for the Maroon and White has been stark compared to previous years.

And with the decade challenge taking over the nation earlier this year, it's only fitting that we draw comparisons to how things went down for the Aggies in the later days of Kevin Sumlin's reign as the A&M coach, and when you put the two together, there is one lead contrast you could draw for the team taking the field coming up:

The 2026 college football season might not feature your typical Texas A&M team.

The Decade Challenge: Texas A&M Edition

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall

In 2016, the Aggies fielded a squad that was very high school driven with a handful of transfers, including quarterback Trevor Knight and running back Keith Ford, both from the Oklahoma Sooners, although there was much more restrictive on transfer moves back then.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Aggie team is loaded with transfers, most notably wide receiver Isaiah Horton from Alabama and Anto Saka from Northwestern, both Power 4 schools with well-constructed football programs, and they have hit the ground running so far for the Aggies.

Offensive Line

2016: The front lines for A&M a decade ago were young and still very much in development. Erik McCoy was a future standout who is still going strong with the New Orleans Saints, and Avery Gennesy was another notable player for the team.

2026: Nowadays, the team is mainly transfers with Tyree Adams from LSU and Wilkin Formby from Alabama leading the way, as well as the one returner from last season, center Mark Nabou Jr., bringing a much more experienced line to grant protection to Marcel Reed.

Defensive Line

2016: Myles Garrett was the clear driving force with 11.5 sacks, though he was limited a couple of games due to injury. The future first overall pick was the leader of the strongest part of the team that also featured Daylon Mack and Daeshon Hall.

2026: There is unfortunately no Myles Garrett-esque talent on the defensive line this upcoming season, but there is still a good rotation of talent, and that is again where the strength comes for Texas A&M, as Saka joins and CJ Mims comes over from North Carolina.

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