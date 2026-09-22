Texas A&M's Offensive Identity Is Suddenly In Question

After one of the best seasons in school history last year, the Texas A&M Aggies knew replicating that success would be an uphill battle because of the roster turnover.

However, those questions seemed to focus on the defense, while the offense came down to how big of a step forward quarterback Marcel Reed could take in 2026. Through three games this season, and one loss already under their belt, the struggles are apparent, but also so is the lack of identity.

With a combination of a struggling offense, and a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins, the Aggies need a backbone to rely on, and they need it fast, or else the season could grow out of control.

Find a Rhythm and Stick to It

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much as Reed is the signal-caller for the Aggies, he is not a quarterback built for being the reason his team wins games, or physically willing them past the finish line. That isn't part of his identity, and while the Aggies are aware of that, it sometimes leads to him "pressing" trying to do more when it matters.

That was the situation in the fourth quarter when he threw an interception while his team was down 17 points. After getting a penalty to start the drive, the next six plays before the interception involved Reed. He threw four times, completing two of them for 13 yards, while also rushing the ball twice, including a gain of 40 yards.

Reed has the ability to hit the big play; his 40-yard rush proved that, and he further underscored it by orchestrating a touchdown on the very next drive after the Aggies got the ball back. That was the Reed that showed up in the second half comeback last season against the South Carolina Gamecocks for that miraculous comeback.

However, Reed playing hero ball can not be the identity of the offense; it is simply not sustainable, as proven by costly mistakes.

Take the historic 2025 season, which featured plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball. Reed threw for above 300 yards just three times in the 13 games, and only hit 250 yards or more five total times.

Every other game where he didn't reach that mark, the Aggies ran for 150 yards or more in the game. Reed needs a ferocious grount attack to compliment him, and one that forces defenses to be honest, allowing him to be a threat in the passing game.

The identity of the Aggies offense has to be finding success on the ground, and straying away from that can lead to more struggles that could potentially derail the season.

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