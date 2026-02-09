Mike Elko Makes Another Addition to His Coaching Staff

The Texas A&M Aggies have used the offseason to reload their squad in order to build on what was a modest success throughout the 2025 season, in which the Aggies made their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, ending the year with an 11-2 record.

Head coach Mike Elko went to work bringing back some of the Aggies top contributors in starting quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver, while also being a big-time player in the transfer portal, with the top incoming name being Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

Not only has Elko done extensive work in figuring out what his player personnel will look like in 2026, but the Aggies' head coach has also made some moves on his coaching staff, recently making one more addition to his staff.

Drew Hollingshead Brought in as Offensive Analyst

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per a report from Billy Liucci of TexAgs on Monday, Elko has added former Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead to his staff. The former offensive coordinator will serve as an offensive analyst with the Aggies.

Hollingshead spent the last season with Coastal Carolina, serving as the Chanticleers' offensive coordinator and primary play caller. The Chants would go 6-7 in 2025 as the offense called by Hollingshead would average 22.1 points and average over 300 yards of total offense per game.

Before that, the new member of the Aggies coaching staff made a two-year stint with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first season in 2023, the Hilltoppers finished the year second in the league in scoring with 30.5 points per game, and had the top passing offense across Conference USA with 296.4 yards per game through the air and 38 passing touchdowns.

Hollingshead will head to College Station with a few seasons of SEC experience under his belt. The new Aggie analyst spent three years with the Mississippi State Bulldogs as an offensive quality control assistant before being promoted to inside receivers coach, serving under legendary head coach Mike Leach from 2020 to 2022, learning Leach's patented "air-raid" offensive scheme.

The addition of Hollingshead is not the only move Elko has made to his coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball, as the biggest was promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator for the 2026 season, replacing Collin Klein, who departed for Kansas State.

The Aggies will work through their offseason workouts and spring ball as they prepare for the 2026 season when they take the field to battle the Missouri State Bears on Sep. 5 for the season opener.