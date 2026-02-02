Texas A&M Post-Transfer Portal Depth Chart: Wide Receivers

One of the highlights of Texas A&M’s 2025-26 football season was watching quarterback Marcel Reed find his stride and become unafraid to let the ball loose into the air. As a dual-threat, Reed’s immediate advantage lies in his legs, but at the end of the year the sophomore had logged 3,169 passing yards for 25 touchdowns.

The Aggies will be looking to capitalize off of that rhythm, especially as it may be Reed’s last year if he decides to enter the 2027 NFL Draft early. With top receiver KC Concepcion, who ended the season with 919 yards, leaving with hopes to play professionally, Texas A&M’s receiver room looks a little different from last year.

Here’s a look at the wide receiver depth chart by position:

Isaiah Horton, Jerome Myles and Aaron Gregory (X)

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton is just one of the players that the Aggies acquired from the transfer portal to land a top-10 class. Horton is entering his final year of eligibility and brings plenty of starting SEC experience to the field, with 511 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. The former Miami transfer is a consistent weapon, averaging over 11 yards per catch throughout his four-year career so far.

Jerome Myles is a member of the 2025 true freshman class, and didn’t see much action on the field. As Utah’s No. 1 high school recruit, and the country’s No. 3 wide receiver, Myles may be moving up in the depth chart for a breakout season.

Aaron Gregory is an incoming true freshman out of Douglasville, Georgia. The four-star stands at almost 6-foot-3, making him one of Texas A&M’s larger receivers, with the ability to run routes effectively on the outside.

Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey (Z)

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) returns a kickoff during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ashton Bethel-Roman ended his redshirt sophomore season with the Aggies as one of the top flankers with 503 yards and five touchdowns across 24 receptions. With several years of eligibility left, Bethel-Roman will likely move to the top of the depth chart to create explosive openings in the middle of the field.

Terry Bussey was one of the top recruits in Texas A&M’s 2024 class, yet hasn’t so far made much of an impact in-game. Playing in 12 games during his true freshman season, Bussey mostly saw the field through punt returning. This past season, he logged 195 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. Even so, Bussey is extremely productive whenever he is utilized, averaging 10.8 yards per reception.

Mario Craver and Madden Williams (Slot)

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mario Craver fell just short of Concepcion’s leading spot, ending the season with 917 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the most vital members of Texas A&M's offense.

He will be one of the leaders on the field this upcoming year as he enters his third year with the Aggies as the primary slot. Craver’s experience and reliability will pair nicely with Horton’s expected explosiveness and physicality.

Behind Craver will likely be true freshman Madden Williams. The four-star is one of the top prospects out of California and is noted as a strong, physical receiver with reliable hands and comfort in contested catches. Williams may get some noticeable play action, but will take full advantage of sitting behind Craver and learning how to make explosive plays in the SEC.