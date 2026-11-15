Mike Elko’s Most Revealing Comments After Texas A&M’s Ugly Loss to Tennessee

There are few words to truly capture the state of Texas A&M football, but it boils down to what head coach Mike Elko said in his postgame press conference against Tennessee: "inept." The very definition of the word implies something that lacks skill, competency or effectiveness, and those three attributes are the perfect way to sum up the offense under quarterback Marcel Reed.

Not only was it his lowest-yardage passing game of the season, but it was also his eighth interception in Southeastern Conference play, bringing his quarterback rating to an appalling 38.1 and marking his fourth league game in which he hasn't accounted for a single touchdown. The Aggies showed no synergy against the defense, and they paid the price as they now sit at 4-6 while Reed is presumably benched.

With that in mind, Elko made it quite clear his opinions and apologies following the pit his unit has gotten into, and is asking for a chance to turn the page if given the chance. It's hard to imagine that A&M would be in the situation it is now after its 2025 campaign, but let's take a look at what the third-year coach had to say to the media following the latest painful loss.

An Utter Embarrassment

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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When asked to describe the A&M offense in one word, Elko said that the word "pathetic" would be the best one to use. Pathetic could almost be an understatement, as after his 25-yard surging touchdown, true freshman star KJ Edwards had just one carry in the second half. On top of that, Reed's overthrows and underthrows seemed to ramp up after halftime, and there was nothing to work with.

"An utter apology with everything I have to everyone who supports this program," Elko said in his opening statement. "Thank you for turning out. You deserve so much better. Give me a chance, and we'll get this fixed, and we'll put a much better product on the field."

Benching Reed in the final drive of the game reflects the sentiments expressed by Elko, but many have found it trying to do a little too late. Reed has shown almost zero signs of improvement and has still stayed the Aggies' quarterback, but backup Brady Hart doesn't seem to be much better as he has thrown two interceptions when entering SEC games to relieve Reed.

As disappointing a season as it is for Elko and his squad this year, there are still two games remaining, the likes of which are against two old Big 12 rivals. Winning out, however unlikely, would be the difference between a losing record and bowl eligibility, not to mention the fate of the 2027 season hanging in the balance.

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