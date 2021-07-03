New Mexico Players To Watch VS Texas A&M in Week 3

New Mexico visits Kyle Field for only the fourth time ever and comes with very little intimidation factor.

In week three, the Texas A&M Aggies will continue their 2021 non-conference schedule at Kyle Field against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Lobos are looking to turn things around from a forgettable 2020.

UNM comes into 2021 after ranking 95th in passing nationally. That should change in 2021 with Kentucky graduate transfer Terry Wilson taking over under center. Wilson is a bonafide SEC starter, with 25 SEC games under his belt, and a huge upgrade for the Lobos.

That passing game tallied just 198.0 yards per game in 2020, which ranked 95th in the country, while the rushing game went for 195.7 yards per game. That's good enough for 36th nationally. In 2020 the Lobos depended heavily on the run game. With Wilson at quarterback, that should flip-flop.

Overall the offense scored an average of just 23.9 points per game, 96th in the country. That's not enough to win many games in today's college game.

Without being able to practice or play in the state last year due to COVID-19 (UNM relocated to Las Vegas for the season), Rocky Long's 3-3-5 defense was lost on the defense, which showed in the standings. UNM ranked 10th in the 12-team Mountain West.

There really were no bright spots on the defensive side of the ball last season, as the defense allowed 32.6 points per game, good for 89th nationally. The run defense struggled as well, allowing 164.1 yards per game, 64th in the country, while the pass defense fared even worse at 283.0 yards per game, 116th nationally.

QB Terry Wilson

The proverbial "keys to the car" were handed to Wilson as soon as he committed as a graduate transfer. He went 17-8 as a starter with the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC and brings some much-needed experience to the quarterback position for the Lobos.

RB Bobby Cole

The Lobos leading rusher from last season returns and was one of the few bright spots on offense last season. Cole led a strong running attack which netted him six touchdowns and 548 rushing yards in 2020.

C Kyle Stapley

The Lobos offensive line is full of veterans, and the anchor of that line is Kyle Stapley. He missed spring while nursing a knee injury, but when healthy, has All-Mountain West talent.

S Tavian Combs

After starting five and playing in all seven games as a Lobo in 2020, Combs looks to shore up a much-improved Lobo secondary. He was second on the team with 51 tackles in 2020.

S Jerrick Reed II

Jerrick Reed II led the Mountain West with four interceptions in 2020. After missing practice time with Rocky Long's defense in 2020 due to COVID-19, Reed and the secondary look to improve in 2021.