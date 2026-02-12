New Texas A&M WR Reveals Jersey Number

The Texas A&M Aggies went all out in the transfer portal, looking to add some of the top available talent to their roster for the 2026 season.

In total, the Aggies brought in 17 players out of the transfer portal, with several position groups receiving plenty of attention. The trenches received plenty of additions on both sides of the ball as the Aggies addressed their offensive and defensive lines.

Elsewhere, the Aggies added one of the best players available in the transfer portal at one of their skill positions on the offensive side of the ball, and that player has given a first look at what he looks like in a Texas A&M uniform.

Isaiah Horton Will Rock New Number in 2026

Alabama's Isaiah Horton celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies made a major splash in the transfer portal after landing Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton. And now, as the wide receiver gears up for his final season of college football, Horton will don a new number: 7.

Here's a look at Horton in his new threads, which the wide receiver shared on his Instagram.

The No. 7 jersey is a switch for the former Alabama wide receiver, as during his time with the Crimson Tide, Horton wore No. 1. This is not the first time Horton switched numbers, having moved to a different jersey number when the wide receiver transferred to Alabama from Miami. Horton rocked No. 2 with the Hurricanes.

The No. 7 jersey has quickly become a big deal in College Station, as the last player to wear that number was also an elite playmaking transfer wide receiver. Horton follows in the footsteps of wide receiver KC Concepcion, who wore No. 7 in the Maroon and White during the 2025 season. In 2025, the Aggies saw No. 7 total 61 receptions, 919 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Horton will look to replicate the productivity of Concepcion, as the transfer recorded 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns in Tuscaloosa a season ago. The new Aggies No. 7 also pairs up with returning wide receiver Mario Craver, who tallied 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns, to create what should be one of the top wide receiving duos in the SEC.

The new Aggie wide receiver joins a Texas A&M offense that heavily features its wide receivers and will have the leader of the offense back with quarterback Marcel Reed returning for the 2026 season, and Horton should become one of Reed's top targets throughout the year.