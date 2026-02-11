Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Florida-Georgia, Missouri-Texas A&M, and More)

Nebraska couldn't pull out the win in overtime against Purdue, leading to us having a losing night with my Daily Dunk picks from yesterday. Let's move on to today and try to get back to our winning ways.

As I always do, I have three bets locked in for tonight's slate. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Iowa -10.5 (-110) vs. Maryland

Georgia +9.5 (-110) vs. Florida

Texas A&M -6.5 (-110) vs. Missouri

Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction

I think Iowa is one of the most underrated teams in the country, and tonight the Hawkeyes will face one of the worst power conference teams in Maryland. Iowa ranks ninth in effective field goal percentage and 36th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Maryland ranks 305th in effective field goal percentage and 312th in defensive efficiency.

Maryland is primarily a three-point shooting team, but the Terrapins now face a Hawkeyes team that allows teams to shoot just 31.5% from beyond the arc.

All signs point to Iowa running away with this one.

Pick: Iowa -10.5 (-110)

Florida vs. Georgia Prediction

I don't think there's enough evidence to justify Florida being a 9.5-point road favorite in this game. The two teams rank 77th and 129th in effective field goal percentage, with Georgia holding the advantage. They also rank 21st and 46th in defensive efficiency, with a slight edge to Florida. In the advanced metric, effective possession ratio, Florida has another slight advantage, ranking second compared to Georgia at 14th.

These two teams have the same record this season, similar metrics across the board, yet the Gators are 9.5-point road favorites? Something isn't adding up for me. I'll take the points with Georgia.

Pick: Georgia +9.5 (-110)

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Prediction

Missouri's road splits are extremely concerning this season. The Tigers' effective field goal percentage drops 9.7% when playing on the road compared to at home, and it's not like they've faced a gauntlet of elite teams on the road. They have road losses to the likes of Ole Miss, LSU, and Notre Dame.

On top of that, Texas A&M is a three-point shooting team, ranking 25th in three-point shot rate. That's good news for the Aggies tonight, because now they get to face a Missouri team that ranks 274th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc.

I'll lay the points with Texas A&M.

Pick: Texas A&M -6.5 (-110)

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!