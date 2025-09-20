Nick Saban Tips His Cap to Mike Elko and Texas A&M
With Texas A&M off this weekend, Aggie fans can kick back, relax, and enjoy a full slate of college football.
But even without taking the field, the Aggies still managed to make headlines Saturday morning, thanks to a few words from one of the greatest coaches the sport has ever seen.
During ESPN’s College GameDay, Nick Saban couldn’t help but single out Mike Elko’s squad for praise, specifically quarterback Marcel Reed.
What Nick Saban Said About Texas A&M
"You know, the team that I'm really impressed with is Texas A&M," Saban said. "Marcel Reed has done a fantastic job. I mean, to go to Notre Dame and having played them for years and years, being at Michigan State, a big rivalry game, that's a hard place to win."
Saban speaks from experience. He finished his career 5–0 against the Irish, but even he knows how tough it is to win in South Bend. Notre Dame had dropped just two home games over the last two seasons before the Aggies handed them their third.
That 41–40 thriller over then-No. 8 Notre Dame marked the Aggies’ first road victory against a top 10 opponent since 2014.
"If you're going there and have mental toughness, to be able to sustain and come back in the game, it speaks a lot about the competitive character of this team, and if Marcel Reed stays healthy, they're gonna be hard to beat," Saban said.
Saban’s praise for Reed is well deserved.
Through just three games, the sophomore quarterback has thrown for 869 yards and nine touchdowns against a single interception. He has also added 142 rushing yards and a score, without even fully unleashing his mobility. Altogether, his 1,011 total yards rank eighth in the nation.
Reed’s young season already features what could be considered an early Heisman moment: the game-winning touchdown strike to tight end Nate Boerkircher with 14 seconds left to stun Notre Dame in South Bend.
Now, the Aggies get a well-earned bye before turning their attention to Auburn on September 17. Depending on how Hugh Freeze’s Tigers fare against Oklahoma, they could arrive in College Station carrying a national ranking.
Either way, Elko’s squad will be eager to settle the score after last year’s heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to Auburn.
This time, the Aggies will come in rested from a bye week with one mission: proving their win in South Bend was no fluke.