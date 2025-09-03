Alabama's Kalen DeBoer Responds to Boosters' Concern About Program's Direction
Alabama's Week 1 loss to Florida State has created a ton of speculation about coach Kalen DeBoer's future. He tried to calm the waters on Wednesday.
On3 reported Wednesday that Alabama boosters have become concerned about the direction of the program under the second-year coach. DeBoer attempted to send a message to them during this week's SEC teleconference.
"I mean, my message is that... I think we've got a really good football team, I think we've got a good football team that can do some big things still this year," DeBoer said. "We gotta prove it, we gotta go do it, and you know, to this point it's been just been me being able to focus on football and, you know, I appreciate that."
The Crimson Tide lost their opener to Florida State 31–17 and only mustered 341 yards of total offense and 87 yards on the ground. It was an alarming result from a team with so much talent.
DeBoer arrived at Alabama after leading Washington to a 14–1 record and a CFP National Championship Game appearance in 2023. In two seasons with the Huskies, he was 25–3 and 16–2 in conference. That followed a 12–6 stint at Fresno State that included a 9–3 mark in his first full season as head coach in 2021.
At Alabama, he's following Nick Saban, which would be a near-impossible task for anyone. In his first season on campus, the Tide went 9–4 and 5–3 in the SEC. Saban won six national championships during his 17 years at Alabama, so 9–4 won't cut it.
Expectations are always sky high in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DeBoer will need to meet them or risk being fired before his tenure really gets off the ground.
