Paul Finebaum: Aggies and Jimbo Fisher in 'Must Win Mode' vs. Miami

The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in a precarious position this week, following a major upset loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kyle Field last weekend.

Unfortunately for coach Jimbo Fisher and his team, things will not get any easier, with the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes making a visit to College Station on Saturday, followed by a gauntlet of SEC opponents.

And on Wednesday, outspoken ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, who already took shots at Fisher earlier this week, was at it again, calling this weekend's matchup against Miami a 'must win' for Fisher and the Aggies.

“He is in a must-win mode now,” Finebaum said. "He’s not getting fired. The reason? It would cost $90 million to get rid of him right now. But he is in trouble in terms of perception. He’s got a worse record than the person they fired to make room for him, Kevin Sumlin."

While Finebaum isn't entirely off base about the Aggies desperately needing a win against Miami to right the ship, he is also factually inaccurate in his statement as well.

When Kevin Sumlin was fired as the Texas A&M head coach, he held an overall record of 51-26, which equates to a 66.2-percent winning percentage.

Not to mention, he had four-straight seasons in which the Aggies had lost five games, and was just 25-23 (52 percent) in SEC play.

Fisher, on the other hand, holds a record of 35-15, which equates to a 70-percent winning percentage. He also holds a 21-12 (63.6 percent) SEC record.

And According to our math, 70 percent is better than 66.2 percent, while Fisher's 63.6 percent is also a better win percentage than Sumlin's 52 percent.

So yes, the Aggies and Fisher do need to show up and take care of business against Miami this Saturday to put the program, and the perception of it back on track.

However, If he is going to come after Fisher, Finebaum also at least needs to get his facts straight.

