How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)

Texas A&M is licking its wounds after a hard loss to Appalachian State. Things don’t get any easier this Saturday.

The No. 24 Aggies (1-1) host the No. 13 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-0) at Kyle Field, the first time the Aggies will face a ranked team this season.

There is plenty on the line now. The Aggies’ hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff took a big hit with the loss to the Mountaineers. One loss doesn’t destroy those hopes. But the Aggies, based on history, have no room for error. Only one team has made either the BCS National Championship game or the CFP with two losses, and that was LSU in the BCS format in 2007. The Tigers won the title.

It's been a rough week in Aggieland and there’s a lot of noise around the program after their 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Coach Jimbo Fisher is being asked questions about a variety of topics, including play-calling. Wide receiver Ainias Smith is trying to help his teammates turn the page.

The Hurricanes, in their first season under new coach Mario Cristobal, sees this game as a chance to stake its claim that it’s rising back up to the type of greatness it had under Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson and Larry Coker. The Hurricanes and Aggies have only played each other three times, and Miami has a 2-1 record.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Hurricanes on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Miami +5.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -250 (-110), Miami +170 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 133/190 (XM 961).

