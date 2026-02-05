Previewing Obstacles on Texas A&M Football's 2026 Schedule

The Official Locked on Aggies Podcast Episode for February 4th, 2026.

Biggest Test for the Aggies in 2026?

Texas A&M drew a schedule that makes their hopes of an SEC championship that much more challenging. With the new minimum of conference games being nine, the Aggies have to gameplan for all of the SEC heavyweights, besides Georgia.

Galatzan's Pick - Tennessee/Alabama

Galatzan jumped to the Volunteers quick for his pick, but a couple reasons made him consider the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is facing legal troubles currently. He should be the quarterback for the 2026 season, but it's not guaranteed. Although the Aggies matchup vs. the Volunteers will be played in College Station, this does not shelter them from head coach Josh Heupel and his crazy offensive schemes.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The reason Galatzan couldn't deny mentioning Alabama was because the Aggies do not know what to expect. This sounds like a good thing, but it is not.

Galatzan believes Alabama's quarterback will be Keelon Russell. Russell has not been able to play yet, but Galatzan knows he is a scary player. Head coach Kalen DeBoer could be cooking up something scary in Tuscaloosa and the Aggies have to come to their house next fall.

Reno's Pick - Tennessee

Whether Aguilar is running the offense or not, the Aggies know what they are getting with a Volunteers team that seems to "always have above average quarterback play", Reno said.

Reno stood tall on his reasonings for the Aggies toughest battle being the Volunteers no matter where it's being displayed. He went into detail on the schemes that Heupel cooks up.

"Defenses need a premier front seven or they will struggle because every play is a choice route", Reno said.

Texas A&M's defense will have the tougher time in this matchup and Reno already picked Tennessee in this matchup.

Texas A&M Defensive Transfer Grades

The Aggies loaded up on experienced talent from all across America in the transfer portal. Who can make an immediate impact on Kyle Field and what are their grades? per. Galatzan and Reno.

Ray Coney - Linebacker

Starting off with Galatzan's favorite pick from the incoming transfer portal class, Ray Coney is a dynamic linebacker. He graded the addition of Coney an A.

Last season with Tulsa, Coney racked up 128 tackles and "could be a force lined up with Daymion Sanford", Galatzan said.

Coney is a proven playmaker that fits the build of what Elko likes to go after. High skill, high motor, and leadership qualities all come from experienced players who bleed production rather than potential.

College Football continues to shift toward a business, and programs are starting to invest in proven production over potential stardom.

Reno is excited about Coney because of his production and his fit with the Aggies defense. Reno values the front seven play going back to his claims about why Tennessee is a scary matchup. Reno graded the addition of Coney a B+ because of this.

Ryan Henderson and Anto Saka - Defensive Line

Galatzan and Reno both expressed excitement about these two edge-rushers. With the departure of Cashius Howell to the 2026 NFL draft, there are sacks to fill in the trenches on the defensive line.

Galatzan is higher on Henderson than Reno is. Henderson played last season with San Diego State and proved to be rusher who can produce a high amount of pressures. He is also developing at a very fast rate which is why Galatzan thinks he will make a more immediate impact than Saka. Galatzan gave him a B+.

Reno is still on the potential side with Henderson. He is not in love with the production but is excited for him to attempt to fill Howells' shoes. Reno gave him a B.

Anto Saka is more of a boom or bust caliber player. Galatzan expresses the chance of him being more powerful but more of a question. Saka had 5.5 sacks with Northwestern last season. Galatzan gave him a B.

Reno is a higher on Saka because this is a rare case where he is "betting on the potential". Reno mentioned that Saka was ranked a top-100 transfer portal recruit out of many thousands. This is enough for Reno to feel good about the Saka addition and gave him a B+. "If Saka can get 5.5 sacks with the Aggies than that is enough for me to feel good about him", Reno said.

Rickey Gibson III - Defensive Back

To round things off, Rickey Gibson III is a monster addition from Tennessee who is one of Galatzan's favorites and Reno's sole favorite.

Gibson III did not play much because of injury in 2025, so Galatzan feels like he is another underrated signing along with Coney. He will align well parallel to Dezz Ricks and be an immediate starting corner to replace Will Lee III , who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"This guy could be a star", Galatzan said. He graded Gibson III an easy, A.

Reno is just as high on Gibson III as Galatzan is. He believes Gibson III could be an "All-SEC Corner" and will play a huge role this upcoming season. Gibson III has the experience and potential because of his talent and proven accolades.

He was an All-SEC selection as a Freshman at Tennessee. "This will be the standout player when it is all said and done", Reno said. He gives Gibson III another A.

Overall Defensive Transfer Portal Class Grades - Galatzan and Reno B+

Final 2026 Recruitment Rankings

February 4th was National Signing Day, so it makes sense to take a peek at the rankings to see where the 2026 Texas A&M class sits. The Aggies rank consensus top eight across the board per. Rivals, On3, ESPN, and 247Sports.

This is impressive considering the Aggies have only 27 signings which is the least by a good margin in comparison to the teams ranked above of them.

Reno liked what Texas A&M did with their recruiting class because it was smaller and follows recent trends of saving spots for walk ons and portal additions.

"You can't your money sitting on the sidelines, it has to be on the field", Reno said. This was a great point and proves further why college football is changing.

With recruitment nowadays, "your hoping that a couple of these guys can start", Reno said. Just a couple freshman being able to earn a starting spot is important and puts money into a programs pocket.

Galatzan said, "KJ Edwards and Brandon Arrington" have the best chance to start or make a significant contribution. Edwards is a four-star from Carthage, Texas and Arrington is a five-star from San Diego, California.

Overall, a "Top 10 class that is very deep" and has immense potential.

