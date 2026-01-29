Texas A&M in the Mix for Dynamic Two-Way 4-Star Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies now have a better outlook on how their 2026 roster will shape up after a wild transfer portal period. The Aggies should feel confident with the return of key players, their additions out of the portal, and their incoming 2026 recruiting class.

The Aggies looked to reload their roster after a 2025 season in which Texas A&M made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies will be looking to take the next step forward in year three under Mike Elko.

While much of the offseason attention was directed towards the 2026 roster, the Aggies have not ignored the recruiting trail as the Maroon and White are in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Texas A&M Among Finalists for 4-Star ATH

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per a report from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, four-star athlete Bode Sparrow has narrowed down his options to 10 schools, with the Aggies among the finalists. Texas A&M battles several SEC teams in Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, many programs out west with Utah, BYU, Oregon, Arizona State, as well as Michigan, all making the shortlist for Sparrow.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Bode Sparrow is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 ATH from Kaysville, UT is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7ZehFrt85E pic.twitter.com/2qJmaMpCNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

The four-star prospect is one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the entire 2027 cycle per Rivals, signaling his ability to play well on both sides of the ball. Additionally, the Utah product ranks as the No. 1 player out of the state of Utah and the No. 53 player nationally in 2027.

As a junior at Davis High School, Sparrow showed why he's viewed as a top two-way player in the 2027 class, earning 6A first-team honors with 83 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 71 tackles and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns and 6.5 tackles for loss.

While with 247Sports, national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins provided a scouting report on Sparrow, describing the four-star's high-end ability to play on both sides of the ball while highlighting that Sparrow profiles much better on the defensive side of the ball.

"Has the talent and skill set to play safety or wide receiver in college and is a high-major prospect on both sides of the ball," Biggins wrote. "Upside probably highest at safety and shows instincts, ball skills, and physicality. Always around the football, rangy and a threat to take it back to the house if he gets his hands on it. Will fly off the hash and shows an enforcer mentality at the point of contact. Reactionary athlete who’s quick to diagnose and has a high football IQ."

However, Biggins does mention Sparrow's talents as an offensive player and details how he projects highly towards the college level and beyond.

"Shows excellent ball skills at receiver and the speed and burst to pick up big chunks of yards with the ball in his hands," Biggins wrote. "High ceiling player who should be able to impact early in college and has an NFL upside as well."

While it may be a bit early in Sparrow's recruitment, the Aggies will undoubtedly keep tabs on the talented four-star prospect, as Texas A&M attempts to land one of the most dynamic players in the 2027 class.