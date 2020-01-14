BREAKING: RB Richardson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M's Isaiah Spiller has all the skills to be a feature back in the Southeastern Conference. When joining the program, being the only running back never seemed like the plan for his future.

According to multiple sources, running back Cordarrian Richardson will test his luck by entering the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore is now the fourth running back from the program to leave College Station this offseason.

Richardson made headlines when he did not travel with the team to Houston for the Texas Bowl last month. According to A & M head coach Jimbo Fisher, the secondary runner was not suspended or in violation with the program and was expected to return for the 2020 season. Without a complimentary, freshman wide receiver Ainias Smith would serve as Spiller's primary backup.

As the team's secondary runner, Richardson would make the most of his limited carries during the 2019 season. Rushing for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, the Memphis native averaged 9.3 yards per carry. Perhaps he is best known for his 130-yard performance in the 30-6 victory against South Carolina earlier this season.

There currently is no indication of where Richardson could be headed after leaving the program. Over the past several weeks, there's been growing concern about his status as he failed to report to campus before the start of the spring semester. With his announcement to transfer, perhaps he could return closer to home.

A former four-star recruit, Richardson has already transferred from one program in his three-year career. Following his commitment to UCF in 2017, the former Golden Knight would leave after Scott Frost's departure and followed Fisher to College Station, sitting out during the 2018 season.

With Richardson's departure, Spiller will remain the only running back on scholarship returning to the program for the start of the new decade. Starting in eight games, the Spring, Texas, native fared well in SEC competition, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first season. The Aggies added speedster Devon Achane a three-star Deondre Jackson to the backfield for the 2020 season.

The Aggies could potentially add five-star running back Zach Evans from Memorial High School to replace Richardson's production. Initially expected to commit to Georgia, the Bulldogs released Evans from his letter of intent following multiple mishaps leading up to the All-American game earlier this month.

Richardson will finish his Aggies career with 25 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns in one season.