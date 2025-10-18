Score Predictions For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
With the Aggies heading to Fayetteville for their fourth Southeastern Conference matchup of the season, they hope to advance to 7-0 and continue being one of the most dominant teams in the country.
The Aggies open up as a 7.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks, as Mike Elko tries to lead his team to a 4-0 SEC start in just his second year as the head coach.
While No. 4 Texas A&M heads into a 2-4 Arkansas team, here is what the Aggies On SI staff predicts the game outcome will be.
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
Arkansas has struggled this season, as they have lost its last four games against Ole Miss, Memphis, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. After a blowout game where the Fighting Irish posted 56 points on the Razorbacks, head coach Sam Pittman was fired, leaving the team in the hands of former A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. With the Aggies on a winning streak and the Razorbacks struggling to get anything going, I believe the Aggies will walk into Fayetteville and have a dominant game over the Razorbacks.
Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 20
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
The Aggies have a brutal stretch coming up with three-straight games on the road, but the first of those games is against an SEC bottom feeder in the Razorbacks, who are 2-4 on the season and have already fired their head coach. Granted, they did hang in there against a good Tennessee team last week, but the Aggies should still be able to win this game without too much hassle, as long as they stay out of their own way.
Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 20
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
With the Southwest Classic returning to the campuses after a decade at Jerry World, the Aggies should get used to seeing a little less maroon in the crowd when they travel to Fayetteville for the first time since 2013. Arkansas has been a team that has given A&M quite a test in recent years, the team that was in the midst of a game-winning drive when the Aggies forced and recovered the fumble in last year's game that sealed the deal, and almost knocked off a No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers team just last weekend.That being said, Texas A&M is the team to beat in the SEC right now, with their offense still as explosive as ever and even though the defense will be sans Bryce Anderson, that hasn't stopped the "Wrecking Crew" from producing at a high level. As long as the team keeps Taylen Green in check and doesn't dig themselves a hole early in the game, win number 13 in the last 14 meetings should be smooth sailing for Mike Elko and crew.
Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 24
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Since the departure of Sam Pittman, the Arkansas Razorbacks have seen a resurgence led by quarterback Taylen Green. While the Razorbacks have caused some scares for teams recently, when the Texas A&M train comes, you get off the track. The Aggies are hot, and will stay hot through their road trip to Fayetteville.
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 14
Noah Ruiz, Staff Writer
Arkansas is far better than their record shows, as the Razorbacks were about two or three plays away from sporting a 4-2 record and perhaps maintaining their former head coach Sam Pittman instead of handing the reins of the program to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Nevertheless, the Aggies have gotten off to a historic start and I believe head coach Mike Elko will keep his unit disciplined enough to come out of Fayetteville victorious.
Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 24