Does Texas A&M's Collin Klein Have a Texas Problem?

Texas A&M’s offense stalled against Texas for the second straight year, costing the Aggies another shot at the SEC Championship.

Diego Saenz

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game.
5,483 days. That is how long it has been since Texas A&M last beat Texas.

That streak was supposed to end Friday night. The Aggies walked into DKR ranked No. 3 in the country as the better team on paper. Texas didn’t care. It out-physicaled, out-played and out-coached A&M for the second year in a row.

And now a real question has to be asked: does Collin Klein have a Texas problem?

Collin Klein’s Kryptonite

Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas defensive coordinator.
Since Mike Elko took over the program, the Aggies have only lost four SEC games. Two of those losses have come against the Horns. Against the 23 teams not named Texas, Klein’s offense has averaged 35 points per game. Against Texas, it has scored 12.

Marcel Reed still hasn’t recorded a touchdown against the Longhorns. In two years, he has thrown three interceptions, failed to reach 200 passing yards in either matchup, and posted two of his lowest QBR games as a starter. 

But pinning all of that on Reed isn’t fair. The man dialing the plays bears responsibility too.

This isn’t new. Dating back to his days at Kansas State, Klein is now 0-4 against Texas. Friday night was just a continuation of what is evident: Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has Klein’s number.

Third Quarter Collapse

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
A&M led 10–3 at halftime and got the ball to start the third quarter. It was the perfect opportunity to go up two possessions and seize control of the game.

Instead, the offense came out flat. Four straight punts. No tempo. No aggression. No creativity. Klein’s playcalling was conservative to put it mildly, and it looked as if the Aggies were playing not to lose.

Texas took the momentum and never gave it back.

Here’s how A&M opened the second half:

  • 3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 — Texas FG next drive 
  • 3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 — Texas touchdown next drive 
  • 6 plays, 20 yards, 4:01 — Texas touchdown next drive 
  • 3 plays, 4 yards, 2:20 — Three and out down 10

In the span of four possessions, the game was gone.

And what makes it even more frustrating? The run game was working.

The Aggies rushed 34 times for 157 yards at 4.6 yards per carry against one of the best defensive fronts in the sport. However, Klein opted for the pass game.

Reed, a dual threat, was forced to operate like a pocket passer. Minimal QB-designed runs, rollouts, or bootlegs neutralized the most dangerous part of his game.

Forced to play hero ball to catch up, Reed wound up throwing two picks. That situation could have been avoided if the Aggies had continued to rely on their identity: running the football.

Two Years, Same Outcome

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
2024: Texas 17, A&M 7 

Reed: 16/23, 146 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT 

Rushing: 34 car, 102 yds, 3.0 avg 

2025: Texas 27, A&M 17 

Reed: 20/32, 180 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT 

Rushing: 34 car, 157 yds, 4.6 avg

Final Verdict

Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns.
Mike Elko and his staff were out-coached and out-schemed. Texas simply wanted it more.

On the bright side, the Aggies are still playoff-bound, likely hosting a game at Kyle Field with a path to a national title.

But beating Texas means everything to the 12th Man. Now an entire year has to pass before the Aggies get another shot.

And until Klein solves the Texas riddle, the trophy will remain in Austin.

DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

