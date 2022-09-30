SEC Fan Nation Week 5 Staff Predictions

While the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for their second SEC game with Mississippi State, there some other key games in the league that are worthy of attention.

Alabama faces Arkansas and Kentucky faces Ole Miss, providing a pair of showdowns that will be key in determining who wins both SEC divisions. Plus, two 'money' games have been moved to navigate the dangers of Hurricane Ian.

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

South Carolina State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2), 6 p.m. Thursday CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This game has been moved to Thursday night due to Hurricane Ian. South Carolina State upsets big brother on the road. SC State 28, South Carolina 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: They moved this game up two days due to Hurricane Ian. SC State is probably going to wish the game was canceled altogether. South Carolina 46, SC State 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Our thoughts go out to those who will be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler tosses three touchdowns en route to victory. South Carolina 42, SC State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn’t a whole lot to say about this one. There’s no reason it should be a close game. If it is, coaching seats will be warm in South Carolina. South Carolina 49, SC State 7

No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) at No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kentucky’s having a great year and it isn’t luck. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. He’s also thrown four interceptions though, and the Rebels are going to capitalize on the turnovers here. Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This has the potential to be a really good game, given that both teams are ranked and that Ole Miss has settled on a starting quarterback. No one has been this bullish on Kentucky since the Tim Couch days. Just like back then, it’s all about the quarterback. If the Ole Miss defense can disrupt Levis, then the Rebels can win. If Ole Miss can’t, well, that’s that. Kentucky 31, Ole Miss 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: One of the better matchups of the week, the Wildcats head to Oxford with a chance to prove their SEC East status. The Rebels are finding their groove under quarterback Jaxson Dart, but it’s freshman running back Quinshon Jackson that’s been stealing the show. The x-factor in this game? The return of Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez. Cats handle business at Vaught-Hemingway. Kentucky 34, Ole Miss 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Top 10 Kentucky. No, folks, it isn’t basketball season. Kentucky is legit this season and they prove it with a signature win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Kentucky 42, Ole Miss 35

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Arkansas lost to Texas A&M by the width of a field goal post last week. They’ll want to bounce back and take down ’Bama at home. Arkansas 33, Alabama 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: So how much has Alabama improved since nearly losing to Texas? We’re about to find out. The Razorbacks have the talent to hand the Crimson Tide a loss. But I’m not sure I can believe it until I see it, and I just can’t. Alabama 29, Arkansas 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Every year, Alabama either drops a game or plays it way too close. Was Texas the game the Tide played too close? Personally, I think Alabama loses once this year, but the Hogs defense is susceptible to far too many expensive plays in their secondary. Alabama pulls away late thanks to a touchdown run by running back Jase McClellan. Alabama 38, Arkansas 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas will look to bounce back from an upset loss to Texas A&M, but unfortunately the Razorbacks get Alabama. This game will be competitive but Alabama moves to 2-0 in SEC play. Alabama 38, Arkansas 35

LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: LSU will take advantage of a struggling Auburn team that probably should have lost to Missouri last week. LSU 33, Auburn 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look Auburn barely beat Mizzou. I just don’t see a second week of the Auburn Tigers beating another team nicknamed Tigers. LSU 34, Auburn 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: One of these two is likely finishing dead last in the SEC West. One team has a stable quarterback that’s played more than one game with the offensive line. The other is Auburn. LSU 31, Auburn 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: It’s another battle of the Tigers for Auburn, who just escaped Missouri by the skin of its teeth last week. They won’t get so lucky this week, though, as LSU gets the win. LSU 38, Auburn 17

No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Missouri was dealt a heartbreaking overtime loss by Auburn last weekend. The Tigers will try to rebound, but Georgia’s going to be focused after getting tested a bit by Kent State last Saturday. Mizzou needs to get wide receiver Luther Burden the ball a lot more, but even if they do that in this game, the Bulldogs won’t be stopped. Georgia 42, Missouri 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Yeah … so … I don’t know what to tell the folks in Missouri. Georgia probably feels a bit embarrassed that they didn’t beat Kent State like a rag doll (though the Bulldogs won, and that’s the important thing). This won’t be an Alabama-Vandy level blowout. But Tigers fans aren’t going to enjoy it. Tailgate early and often, Columbia. It’ll soften the blow. Georgia 52, Missouri 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: After last week’s debacle at Jordan-Hare, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s seat is warming up. It’ll get a bit more toasty after losing by at least 17 to quarterback Stetson Bennent and the Bulldogs’ offense. Georgia 48, Mizzou 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: I really want to predict this to be a close game for Missouri, but there is simply no reason to think it will be. Georgia looks unbeatable again and Missouri will simply be a footnote in its season, barring a miracle. Georgia 49, Missouri 10

Eastern Washington (1-2) at Florida (2-2, 0-2), 11 a.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Florida needs an easy one, but they can’t fall asleep here. Still, they should get back in the win column. Florida 35, Eastern Washington 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If you don’t know, EWU is a traditional FCS power, so the Eagles could give the Gators some trouble. But not Appalachian State-level trouble. This game has moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. Florida 48, Eastern Washington 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Our thoughts go out to those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Gators win one for the state. Florida 34, Eastern Washington 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Florida. By a lot. They want to get the taste of Tennessee out of their mouths and do so this week. Florida 56, Eastern Washington 3

