SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies are preparing to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. Saturday in Arlington. Texas.

It's the SEC opener for the Aggies (2-1), while the Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) have already won one SEC game, defeating South Carolina in Week 2.

The renewal of this old Southwest Conference rivalry has enjoyed some close games recently. The predictions for this game from the All Aggies staff will come out later this week.

But what about the rest of the SEC's Week 4 games?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Kent State (1-2) at No. 1 Georgia (3-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Georgia’s allowing 3.3 points per game, so don’t expect Kent State to change that average much. Bulldogs should roll. Georgia 59, Kent State 3

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs showed they’re on a colossal ‘downfall’ by giving up their first touchdown of the season in a 48-7 blowout over South Carolina last week. But luckily for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs will get back on track and not allow a touchdown against Kent State. Okay, sorry for being dramatic. Georgia 51, Kent State 3.

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Kent State could contend for the MAC title this year. But this is nothing more than a paycheck game. Georgia 52, Kent State 7

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Kent State coach Sean Lewis must enjoy pain. His Golden Flashes have already faced Washington and Oklahoma as warm-ups for what will be the whopping of the day. Georgia 63, Kent State 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn't much to say here. Georgia by a lot. Georgia 63, Kent State 3

Missouri (2-1) at Auburn (2-1), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Despite Auburn’s quarterback troubles, they should be able to top Mizzou at home. Missouri gave up 17 points to (FCS) Abilene Christian last weekend. Auburn will take to the ground and win this one with rushing and defense. Look for Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford to make or break this one for the Tigers. Auburn 27, Missouri 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: An interesting toss-up game in the SEC this week. Mizzou certainly has a lot to work on despite a 2-1 start, as coach Eli Drinkwitz’s squad offered little resistance against Kansas State, the Tigers’ only tough opponent so far this season. But without quarterback TJ Finley, Auburn will be at a disadvantage at home. Give me Mizzou in a close one. Mizzou 31, Auburn 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The injury to Finley makes this a super-interesting game now. Before that, I really thought Auburn would win in a walk. Now? I still think Auburn will win, but Missouri can definitely hang now. The defense will show up for Mizzou. The question is what version of the offense shows up? There’s a reason they say ‘defense travels.’ Auburn 23, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Drinkwitz said he'd forever be "indebted" to Auburn coach Bryan Harsin for offering him a position on his staff with Arkansas State. Maybe when Harsin is fired, he'll offer him a place on Mizzou's staff to repay the favor. With Finley out, the visiting Tigers pick up the win in what could be Harsin's final game on The Plains. Missouri 20, Auburn 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: In the battle of the Tigers, only one can come out victorious. For Auburn, Finley will miss this game, which opens the door for Missouri. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has a big game to help lead Missouri to a 1-0 start in SEC play, as the offense starts to click. Missouri 38, Auburn 24

Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi State (2-1), 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs take this one at home without much trouble. Mississippi State 34, Bowling Green 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite a 1-2 record, Bowling Green is a team that the Bulldogs would be foolish to overlook. The Falcons best Marshall, 34-31, in overtime last week, the same Thundering Herd that upset Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Bulldogs will win but it’ll be close. Mississippi State 46, Bowling Green 40.

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Financially speaking this game will be quite the windfall for the Falcons. Mississippi State 45, Bowling Green 14

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Did you know that Bowling Green has the second-worst pass defense in the country? Did you know that Mississippi State has the second-best passing offense in the SEC? What could go wrong? Mississippi State 56, Bowling Green 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Mississippi State has little issue dispatching Bowling Green in this one. Mississippi State 49, Bowling Green 7

No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: It’s finally Tennessee’s time to be big brother in this rivalry. The Vols’ offense will be too hot to handle, especially at home. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will prove he’s the best quarterback in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Tennessee 40, Florida 21.

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: What a quarterback matchup this is. Florida’s Anthony Richardson vs. Hooker. The entertainment factor is there, but the Vols look like a team on a mission this season. Tennessee 34, Florida 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: You know what? I’m in on Tennessee. Play ‘Rocky Top’ on a loop. By the way, the Gators haven’t played a road game yet. Tennessee 36, Florida 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Richardson hasn't scored a touchdown since the Gators’ improbable victory over then-No. 7 Utah. The Gators are also three plays away from starting the season off 0-3. Meanwhile, Hooker has consistently put Tennessee’s offense in a position to score. The Vols currently have the No. 4 scoring offense in the country, and the game is in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Anyone doubting Tennessee's Top 10 status will be humbled by Saturday evening. Tennessee 38, Florida 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: One of the better matchups this weekend as Florida hits the road to take on Tennessee. Tennessee proves it’s legit this season and pulls out an impressive victory over Florida. Tennessee 35, Florida 17

Tulsa (2-1) at No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0), 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Rebels will continue to climb against Tulsa, but not as handily as they might think. Ole Miss 28, Tulsa 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Ole Miss Rebels are really hitting their stride with a productive offense and stellar defense, holding all three of their opponents to 10 points or fewer this season. Look for the Rebels to pick up another big win over Tulsa to move up the rankings. Ole Miss 47, Tulsa 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The history of this game is super interesting. The two schools have played four times, but just once in either Tulsa or Oxford. The rest have been neutral site bowl games. The Rebels and the Golden Hurricane have never played in Oxford. The Rebels have never beaten the Golden Hurricane. Both of those oddities end around 7 p.m. local time. Ole Miss 45, Tulsa 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Believe it or not, Tulsa's passing offense ranks No. 1 in the country. No, that doesn't mean the Golden Hurricane will win, but they will be able to score a ton of points on Ole Miss' secondary if the Rebels slip. This is a game to avoid as a bettor, but the Rebels prevail at home. Ole Miss 34, Tulsa 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Not much to see here, folks. Ole Miss wins relatively easily. Ole Miss 49, Tulsa 10

Northern Illinois (1-2) at No. 8 Kentucky (3-0), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kentucky’s off to a strong start in 2022. The Wildcats could make a push to be second in the SEC East behind Georgia this year. Kentucky 38, Northern Illinois 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kentucky isn’t going to let Northern Illinois get in the way of its potential CFP chances this early in the year. Wildcats win big. Kentucky 34, Northern Illinois 7

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, Vandy beat NIU by 10 points on the road. Let’s not overthink this. Kentucky 45, Northern Illinois 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Northern Illinois lost by 10 to Vanderbilt. Kentucky's offense is just as dangerous — especially with quarterback Will Levis' ability to extend plays with his legs. Kentucky 38, Northern Illinois 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Much like several of its SEC counterparts, Kentucky cruises past an easy non-conference matchup. Kentucky 56, Northern Illinois 7

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Alabama (3-0), 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: I think 2022 is finally the time for the Commodores to take down an SEC giant. But it won’t be Alabama. Alabama 45, Vanderbilt 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt already has more wins this season (three) than it did last season (two). The Commodores will have to wait another week to double their 2021 win total. Alabama 52, Vanderbilt 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Vandy, I love what you’re doing here, but we all know what’s coming. Alabama 48, Vanderbilt 20

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Remember when former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Nifae Lealao, who last played in 2017, said "Alabama, you're next?" Who else remembers that score? No one? You won't remember this one, either. Alabama 54, Vanderbilt 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Vanderbilt has looked impressive at times this season, they won't have what it takes to keep up with Alabama in this one. Alabama 56, Vanderbilt 17

New Mexico (2-1) at LSU (2-1), 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: New Mexico was abysmal last season, finishing 3-9. But New Mexico has already won two games this season, so why not tie last year’s win total against the Tigers? New Mexico 17, LSU 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers will lose a handful of games this season once SEC play rolls around for them. This will not be one of those losses. LSU 43, New Mexico 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: New Mexico actually looks good this year. But, hey, it’s LSU. This should be an easy one for the Tigers. LSU 47, New Mexico 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Could LSU be ranked next week? The offense has averaged 48 points per game since its heartbreaking loss to Florida State in New Orleans. Jayden Daniels has a field day against the Lobos on the way to a 3-1 start. LSU 48, New Mexico 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: LSU dispatches New Mexico with ease in this one. LSU 49, New Mexico 13

Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: South Carolina finally catches a break in this one. South Carolina 24, Charlotte 3

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Gamecocks will bounce back from their blowout loss to Georgia last week and be on the right side of a big win. South Carolina 37, Charlotte 6

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Yeah, lose this game and coach Shane Beamer will be meeting his athletic director on the field afterward. South Carolina 42, Charlotte 14

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The 49ers were known for striking gold out west. South Carolina didn't hit the jackpot with Spencer Rattler under center, but the pieces are there for the offense to hit its stride against Charlotte. South Carolina 38, Charlotte 13

Matthew Postins

