Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 11 Picks

The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Ole Miss on Saturday, as both teams try to keep their hopes alive to reach the top of the SEC West Division. If Texas A&M wins, the Aggies still have a shot. And, with a win, they can end the Rebels’ hopes of winning the SEC West.

So, as we enter Week 10, here are the SEC game picks by the All Aggies Staff, along with big games from around the country.

SEC GAMES

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama - 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Poor Aggies.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Cole Thompson - Columnist: The Aggies have upset Alabama once in 2021. Can they....no, stop it.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: Alabama, of course, will dominate this game with as much offensive production as it wants. A '70-point offensive production day watch' is in effect.

Timm's Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Both teams lost heartbreakers last week. Which one will bounce back? I think State, but the Tigers will be tough to beat at home.

Matt's Pick: Mississippi State

Thompson: Surprisingly, I think that the Bulldogs play this close again. Will Rogers has a field day against the Tigers secondary, but an early kick in Jordan-Hare? The Tigers win.

Cole's Pick: Auburn

Hamm: None of the last five games between these two schools have been close, and I expect nothing different today with the home team winning big, which will make that Aggies win last week look even sweeter.

Timm's Pick: Auburn

Samford at Florida – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Florida by a billion.

Matt's Pick: Florida

Thompson: This is where....dangit, Cole, stop trying to be funny. Gators chomp on the Bulldogs as a midday snack.

Cole's Pick: Florida

Hamm: Has Dan Mullen suddenly forgotten how to coach? Samford's offense isn't dysfunctional and should be able to score a little bit, but the Gators shouldn't have any issues here.

Timm's Pick: Florida

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Josh Heupel is the right guy to have in Knoxville I think. But Georgia will grind the Volunteers into jelly this week.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Thompson: Hendon Hooker and Josh Heupel honestly have been the biggest surprises to the SEC in 2021. The Bulldogs have not, hence why they win with ease.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Hamm: Tennessee's offense won't be embarrassed like most offenses against Georgia's defense, but Georgia's offense should put the Tennessee defense to shame.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

South Carolina at Missouri – 3 p.m.

Galatzan: Missouri? I guess? I don't know. Both teams are pretty bad.

Matt's Pick: Missouri

Thompson: Does Connor Bazelak play? If so, the Tigers win at Faurot Field. Should he not, the Tigers win at Faurot Field? They do by a field goal.

Cole's Pick: Missouri

Hamm: Two of the worst rushing defenses in the country will be put on display here and if Bazelak plays then the edge obviously goes to Mizzou. If not, Missouri still finds a way to beat a newly motivated Gamecocks club playing for pride in Shane Beamer's first season.

Timm's Pick: Missouri

Kentucky at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Vanderbilt is not a very good football team, and I still think that Kentucky is pretty good. Give me the Wildcats.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky.

Thompson: Imagine if Kentucky absolutely blows this game on the road. Crap, did I jinx it? The Wildcats by at least 10.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Hamm: Vanderbilt hasn't won an SEC game in over two years, and Kentucky is looking to get back on track. The Wildcats should win big.

Timm's Pick: Kentucky

No. 25 Arkansas at LSU – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ew. This game will be ugly on both sides. But LSU at home and at night and blah blah.

Matt's Pick: LSU

Thompson: Arkansas is the road warrior, but sometimes feral hogs have been known to attack things twice their size. The Razorbacks keep up the hot streak with their third straight victory in Death Valley.

Cole's Pick: Arkansas Hamm: The question here is which LSU team shows up? The intense, nothing-to-lose squad that killed four of the last five Alabama drives, or the overmatched Tigers team we saw early? LSU has momentum right now and things could get tough for Arkansas.

Timm's Pick: LSU

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 6 Michigan at Penn State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Penn State has collapsed since their early-season highs, and Michigan looks about as good as they ever had under Harbaugh. Still, Penn State is dangerous. Michigan by a hair.

Matt's Pick: Michigan

Thompson: A very under the radar game despite the Nittany Lions not being ranked. Consider this close, but I'm taking the home team. I just can't trust Jim Harbaugh in must-win situations.

Cole's Pick: Penn State

Hamm: Home-field advantage has been key in this series in recent years and I think that stays true this weekend with Penn State escaping with a close win.

Timm's Pick: Penn State

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: I love what Purdue has done this year, and you can never count them out of a game. Ohio State has the best offense in the country right now, however, and are a much different team than we saw against Oregon.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: I'm going against the grain and picking the madness. Purdue, who plays like Tarzan against top-five teams and Jane against everyone else, gets the trifecta and takes down the Buckeyes in the Shoe. Let's. Get. Weird.

Cole's Pick: Purdue

Hamm: Purdue knocked off Iowa and Michigan State, and it will continue its rampage through Big Ten elites with the upset win on Saturday.

Timm's Pick: Purdue

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Wake Forest lost their dream season last weekend against UNC. Will they be Angry? Or will they be defeated? Their mindset will make all the difference here. I tend to think it will be the latter.

Matt's Pick: NC State

Thompson: Basically, the winner of this game wins the ACC Atlantic. The Demon Deacons are more consistent offensively and play at home. Dave Clawson, congrats on the most wins in a season since 2007.

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Hamm: We all know Wake Forest can put up points, but NC State should have no problem hanging offensively. Look for a shootout, with the Demon Deacons edging out the Wolfpack.

Timm's Pick: Wake Forest

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: This is by far the most interesting game of the weekend to me in the Big 12. Oklahoma has escaped multiple traps throughout the season thanks to just being more talented than the other team. I do think they are more talented than Baylor, but Baylor is also the best-coached team they will have faced all year. Give me the Bears by 10.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Thompson: Oklahoma has been getting exposed as a College Football Playoff pretender for weeks now. This is where it finally is cemented to the CFP committee that leaving the Sooners out of the top four was always the right call.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Hamm: With the loss to TCU last week it appears Baylor may have already peaked. And with Oklahoma coming off their bye week and trying to get the attention of the College Football Playoff selection committee, this one could get ugly for the Bears early.

Timm's Pick: Oklahoma

Washington State at No. 3 Oregon – 9:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Oregon is going to make the playoff and win the Pac 12 and Washington State won't stand in its way.

Matt's Pick: Oregon

Thompson: The Cougars I think win...the money line. A 14-point favorite with how Anthony Brown has looked? Give me the Ducks by 10 or fewer.

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Hamm: Oregon needs to keep winning, and keep winning big, in order to impress the College Football Playoff committee. Washington State will be a Ducks' victim on Saturday.

Timm's Pick: Oregon

